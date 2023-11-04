What did Robert De Niro’s girlfriend say about his assistant? Tiffany Chen takes the stand amid boyfriend’s trial

Actor Robert De Niro's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen is taking a stand for him in court amidst his ongoing gender discrimination trial in New York City. Chen testified on the fourth day of the trial on November 2, 2023, and said that the actor's former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson was "mean-spirited" and a "hot mess." De Niro's girlfriend also added that Robinson's schedule was off all the time.

The trial emerged from a lawsuit that Graham Chase Robinson filed against Robert De Niro in 2019. She allegedly accused him of making "vulgar, inappropriate," and "gendered" comments.

Robert De Niro's former assistant was "attached to the control" claims his girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, was introduced to his assistant Graham Chase Robinson in 2018, and the texts between the two were displayed on-screen at the courthouse.

One of the texts from Tiffany read:

"Who the h*ll are you?!? We need to repopulate the planet with your DNA...you guys have such great dynamic and chemistry it comes across so nicely in everything you two do together..."

She reportedly texted Graham that De Niro supposedly spoke "glowingly" of her.

It's nice to see that even his most complimentary moments have done you justice," the text read.

Describing the texts as "largely sarcastic," Chen told the courthouse that Graham was "very strange from the beginning" and was "always uncomfortable to be around."

"I was killing her with kindness," Chen said during the trial.

When Robinson's team questioned Tiffany Chen on Robert De Niro asking the assistant to do jobs outside her job description, Chen defended her boyfriend, saying:

"She wanted to be everywhere with him shopping, so she came with when he said, 'Let's go pick out plants.' She volunteered on her own."

Chen was also asked about her text to Robert De Niro where she stated that Robinson had "demented imaginary intimacy." The text also claimed that De Niro's assistant reportedly thought that she was his wife.

To this, Chen said that she believed it was what her boyfriend's assistant was "striving to be." Calling Graham "crazy," Tiffany Chen stated that the former was "attached to the control."

"If her fantasy is going to infringe on my personal life and she was in the office, of course I'm going to. It's too weird," Tiffany Chen said.

Chen was also asked about the assistant's behavior in Robert De Niro's absence and she said that it was a "complete flip."

"When he's not in the room, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde...When Bob's not here, she has another face," Chen claimed

She also admitted that she was concerned for Robinson:

"I went back and forth from recognizing she had serious mental health issues to just feeling bad for her."

Before De Niro took the stand on Thursday, text messages between him and his girlfriend were displayed where she calls Robinson, "manipulative and nasty." She goes on to add that "this bi***h needs to get put in her f*****g place."