Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro age difference explored as Oscar winner welcomes baby at 79

Robert De Niro recently became the father of a seventh child, and while there was initially no clarity about the mother of the child, reports suggest that his alleged girlfriend Tiffany Chen could be the mother. The duo were spotted together in March 2023 and Chen was also flaunting her baby bump at the time.

Born in August 1943, Robert De Niro is currently 79 years old. Tiffany Chen's exact date of birth has not been disclosed until now but she participated in her first competition when she was 16 years old and considering that, she is possibly 45 or 46 years old. This means that the duo have an age gap of 35 years.

There has also been some confusion regarding the identity of Chen as there is another personality with the same name who is a film producer. The film producer Tiffany Chen is 64 years old and is not at all associated with De Niro.

Robert De Niro's rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen is a martial arts expert

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were spotted together in 2023 (Image via JohnverrellL/Twitter)

Tiffany Chen is a martial arts instructor and also an actress. According to lliamccchen.com, Tiffany started undergoing training in ballet, swimming, and gymnastics when she was five years old. She also participated in the regional Figure Skating Competitions and has won gold medals thrice.

She also joined ballroom dancing for bringing improvement in her form and joined the Push Hands Competition for the first time when she was 16 years old. She has been a recipient of 43 gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals. She was also named to Kung-Fu magazine's Hall of Fame as the Best Competitor of the Year.

She has also participated in different championships like World Wushu Championships, the 8th Annual Hall of Fame Open International, U.S. International Kuoshu Championship, U.S. Wushu Union Nationals, the 6th Chung Hwa Cup International T'ai Chi Chuan Championships, and more.

Tiffany has appeared in a few films like The Intern and Good Manners. She is reportedly a resident of Los Angeles, California.

All about Robert De Niro's wives and children

Robert De Niro was first married to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988 and then to Grace Hightower from 1997 to 2018. He was also in a relationship with model Toukie Smith.

De Niro shares two children with his first wife Diahnne, Drena De Niro and Raphael De Niro. During his relationship with Toukie Smith, he became the father of twins Julian and Aaron. He has two more kids, Elliot and Helen, from his previous marriage to Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro has gained recognition over the years for his appearances in several films, including 1900, Once Upon a Time in America, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Jackie Brown, A Bronx Tale, Wag the Dog, Goodfellas, Silver Linings Playbook, The Irishman, and more.

De Niro has also featured in a few TV shows like Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, Extras, 30 Rock, and The Wizard of Lies. He will next appear in two more shows that include Nada and Zero Day.

He has been a recipient of several accolades at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

