Who is Lucia Mendoza? Rutgers University student sparks outrage over removal of posters of kidnapped Israelis

Over the weekend, a Rutgers University student named Lucia Mendoza triggered mass outrage online after she was caught on camera in New York City trying to tear down posters of Israeli civilians reportedly held hostage by Hamas.

Despite being asked what she was doing and why, Lucia Mendoza seemed unaffected. When the person behind the camera informed her that the young woman in the poster was his cousin, she did not respond and continued tearing down the entire poster.

Mendoza also refused to identify herself when she was asked to say her name on camera. She also appeared to be unmoved when the recorder asked her whether she wanted his “Jewish” cousin to die at the hands of Hamas.

Towards the end of the video, she was seen handing over the pieces of the poster to another unidentified woman. Since the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), netizens called her out for her insensitive and antisemitic actions.

Lucia Mendoza works as a medical scribe in a private health facility

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lucia Mendoza is a third-year senior studying at New Jersey’s Rutgers University in the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy. She is doing her major (BS) in Public Health with a minor in Sociology.

Her bio also mentions that she intended to pursue a law degree following her graduation and is interested in working in social organizations and non-profits. It also cites that she has experience in the areas of laboratory settings, customer service, and leadership positions, among others.

Since May 2023, she has also been working at New Jersey’s private medical office called RODOLFO A MUNERA MD as a medical scribe. Lucia Mendoza’s previous employers include Starbucks, BioReference Laboratories, ShopRite, and Rutgers University Turfgrass and Field Management, among others.

“What a filthy human being”: Twitteratti puts Lucia Mendoza under fire for tearing down posters of Israeli children in NYC

Last weekend, Lucia Mendoza tore down flyers of Israeli kids allegedly kidnapped by Hamas from a pole in the heart of New York City.

Wearing a white postered t-shirt on top of a black pullover, blue denims, a red-stripped bandana on her head, and a pair of spectacles, the Rutgers University student took down the posters despite repeatedly being told that the kid on the poster was the cousin of the video maker.

She also refused to give her name and did not pay any heed to the comments. Mendoza was accompanied by another mystery woman. In the wake of her actions, Twitteratti has united to cancel her, with many calling her anti-Jewish. Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @AntiSemites’ tweet.

As per Opoyi, FBI Director Christopher Wary recently issued a warning against the growing antisemitism in the USA. The news outlet also reported that Jews in the country were at the receiving end of hate crimes.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict was initiated on October 7 after the Palestine-based Hamas group launched an attack on Israel, and the latter responded with a counterstrike. So far, it has claimed hundreds and thousands of lives on both sides.

Last week, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that over 9,000 Palestinians, including children, women, and senior citizens, were dead from Israeli airstrikes, and more than 32,000 were injured.

Likewise, over 1,400 people have lost their lives on the Israeli side. As per BBC, over 242 Israelis are allegedly held hostage by Hamas, out of which 30 are estimated to be children.