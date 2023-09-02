Jimmy Buffett, the popular singer-songwriter known for tracks such as Margaritaville, Come Monday, and A Pirate Looks at Forty, died on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76. On September 2, Buffett's team announced his death via his official Twitter account and wrote:

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

After the news came to light, netizens began to wonder if Jimmy might be related to Warren Buffett. However, contrary to popular belief, Jimmy was not related to Warren Buffett, the American business billionaire, investor, and philanthropist. They simply shared the same surname.

Jimmy Buffett and Warren Buffett were not related, they shared a close friendship

Jimmy Buffett, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter, died on Friday, September 1. He reportedly suffered from several health issues since 2022 and had been hospitalized on multiple occasions.

The singer was born in 1946 and established himself as one of the most well-known musicians of his time. In 1977, he achieved success with his seventh studio album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, which remains his best-selling album and includes his signature song, Margaritaville.

Warren Edward Buffett, on the other hand, is an American business entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO.

Since many wondered if the two were related, they took a 23andMe DNA test together in 2018, as per The New York Times. However, the results were negative, proving that the duo is not related.

This did not stop them from developing a friendship with each other. The two were rather close, and called each other "Uncle Warren" and "Cousin Jimmy." Forbes reported that Warren also gave the singer tips on how to run a successful business. He additionally joked about wanting Jimmy to include him in his will as he told the publication:

“I wish there were more Jimmy Buffetts, but there aren’t. Tell Jimmy to keep me in his will!”

More about Jimmy Buffett

Apart from being a popular songwriter, Buffett was also the co-founder of two restaurant chains named after two of his best-known songs. He owned the Margaritaville Cafe restaurant chain and co-founded the now-closed Cheeseburger in Paradise as well. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Buffett had a net worth of $1 billion as of 2023.

According to Florida Arts and Culture, more than 20 million copies of his records have been sold since his breakthrough single, Margaritaville, was released in 1977 and revolutionized the worlds of rock-and-roll and country music.