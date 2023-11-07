Is Kehoe a real place? Cold Pursuit film location, explored

Cold Pursuit is a fresh take on 2014's Norwegian thriller, In Order of Disappearance. In the film, Liam Neeson avenges his family with his trademark ferocity. Beyond a simple revenge tale, the film carves its niche with dark laughs and snowy vistas.

Cold Pursuit weaves engaging character vignettes that, although not profoundly moving, are compelling. Moreover, the cast's dynamic performances reveal the film's cynical wit and bold storytelling. Directed by Hans Petter Moland, the movie unfolds in the city of Kehoe in Colorado.

Speaking of which, a question that lingers in the minds of many viewers is whether the city of Kehoe is real or fictional. To answer the question, Kehoe is a fictional place. Since Kehoe doesn't exist, the movie was shot elsewhere.

Where was Cold Pursuit filmed?

Cold Pursuit serves as a chilling backdrop for a tale of vengeance, where the icy landscapes mirror the relentless drive of a father seeking justice. Liam Neeson's portrayal of Nels Coxman adds another gripping chapter to his repertoire of action-packed roles.

The film not only delivers thrills but also a stark reminder of the lengths to which one will go when pushed to the edge by personal tragedy. As per Cinemaholic, below is the list of all the locations where the movie was shot.

1) Alberta, Canada

In Alberta, the Cold Pursuit team captured the essence of the Colorado Rockies. They chose the rugged terrains of Kananaskis Country, near Calgary, to resemble the Colorado landscape. Specific sites such as Gusty Peak and the Fortress were pivotal for the mountain scenes. This is because they offered a convincing stand-in for the story's setting.

The crew also utilized the scenic Spray Valley Provincial Park, known for its natural beauty, and the iconic Fairmont Château Lake Louise hotel. All these locations added a touch of luxury to the film's backdrop.

2) British Columbia, Canada

The setting of British Columbia provided a mix of urban and natural settings in the movie. Vancouver's diverse architecture and locales, including the modernist Eppich House II and the gritty Bourbon Bar, were transformed into the film's various locations.

The small town of Fernie became Kehoe, with the Fernie Alpine Resort posing as the central ski resort in the film's plot. The production also ventured to Victoria, where the stately Fairmont Empress Hotel served as a filming site, and to New Westminster, where a dramatic fight scene was shot inside Lisa's Bridal Salon.

3) Norway

While the specifics are not detailed, Norway's inclusion in the filming locations is significant. The country's snowy landscapes likely offered a natural continuity to the film's wintry theme. Given that Cold Pursuit is a remake of the Norwegian film, it's plausible that Norway's scenic vistas were used for certain exterior shots. The settings, in turn, added authenticity to the film's origin.

Final thoughts

All in all, Cold Pursuit delivers a gripping narrative marred by dark humor and stunning, frosty landscapes that underscore the film's themes of vengeance and justice. In the movie, Liam Neeson shines as a vengeful father, bringing intensity and depth to the action-packed journey.

The film stands out for its clever blend of cynicism and wit, set against the majestic yet unforgiving backdrop of the Colorado Rockies—masterfully recreated in the wilds of Canada and the authentic vistas of Norway.