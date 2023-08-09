7 must-watch Liam Neeson movies

Although opinions among Liam Neeson's legion of devoted fans are split on which of his films is the best, "the speech" from Taken is the one thing that instantly springs to mind whenever the 71-year-old actor's name is mentioned. It goes:

"I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you. I will not pursue you. But if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you." - Taken (2008)

This iconic scene helped cement his status as a name to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The skilled actor will be returning to the big screen in Retribution directed by Nimród Antal.

The upcoming Liam Neeson movie will hit theatres on August 25, 2023, and is a remake of El desconocido, a Spanish film that was released back in 2015.

In the movie, Neeson plays a financier named Matt Turner who is driving to work, with his kids in the back seat. Things suddenly get complicated and dangerous when he receives a call from a bomber.

Since Neeson is very good at action-packed thrillers, fans are understandably excited about the release of the film. However, since there is still some time left for the movie's release, fans of the actor will have to keep themselves entertained by watching older Liam Neeson movies that are intriguing and engrossing.

Taken, Ordinary Love and 5 other Liam Neeson movies that every fan will enjoy

1) Schindler's List (1993)

Of all the Liam Neeson movies on this list, this one is the most iconic. It is based on a nonfiction novel called Schindler's Ark. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it focuses on the story of Oskar Schindler who helped save the lives of many Polish-Jewish refugees during World War II.

Neeson doesn't portray Oskar as the righteous hero or savior, instead, he brings forth the sharp-witted, and perceptive side of his character that helped outwit Nazi soldiers.

Shrewd but humble, calculating but tactful, he created an endearing character that the audience could connect to.

2) Taken (2008)

Directed by Pierre Morel, this Liam Neeson movie helped cement his status as a prominent action star with the ability to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

In this movie, he plays the role of an ex-CIA officer named Bryan Mills. When his daughter and her friend travel to France on vacation, they are kidnapped. Mills uses his experience and skills to find his daughter before it's too late.

The plot of this Liam Neeson movie might not be its strongest aspect, but the thrilling action scenes and Neeson's intimidating yet compelling personality is more than enough to keep viewers glued to the screen.

3) The Grey (2011)

In this movie, Liam Neeson plays the role of John Ottway, a sharpshooter who is grieving the death of his wife. When a plane crash leaves him and several oil men stranded in the middle of nowhere, he has to use his wits and skills to save them from packs of Canadian grey wolves who are stalking them.

The real draw about this Liam Neeson movie directed by Joe Carnahan is that it is much more than a survival movie.

Yes, it is about surviving the cold and the hungry wolves, but there are plenty of philosophical elements woven into the intriguing narrative that keeps the audience invested till the end.

4) A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Directed by Scott Frank, this Liam Neeson movie is perfect for when you need an engrossing crime thriller.

He plays the role of Matt Scudder, a former detective who becomes a private detective. He stumbles into a dangerous situation when he is hired by a wealthy drug trafficker to hunt down the men who kidnapped and killed his wife.

Well-written and engaging, it will appeal to viewers who enjoy dark, and suspenseful thrillers. Neeson's character is definitely one of the highlights of the movie, and the viewer soon gets the impression that Scudder is more complex and layered than one would assume at first.

5) The Commuter (2018)

Liam Neeson movies are never devoid of interesting characters who can hold the attention of the viewer.

In this movie, Neeson plays Michael MacCauley, an insurance agent who used to be a NYPD officer. His simple life is threatened when a stranger on the train makes a mysterious offer that leads to devastating consequences.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this Liam Neeson movie has all the right elements to keep the audience hooked, including a compelling narrative, unpredictable twists, and engaging performances by the lead actors.

6) Ordinary Love (2019)

Liam Neeson fans don't usually associate the actor with romantic roles, but this movie perfectly showcases his range.

He plays the role of Tom Thompson, who is married to Joan (Lesley Ann Manville). They are happy and content and go about their daily routines. But when Joan discovers a mass on her breast, they have to come to terms with what's to come.

This Liam Neeson movie is proof that the actor isn't afraid to explore different genres, and is more than capable of playing characters who are in tune with their feelings and emotions.

This one is perfect for fans who are looking for a Liam Neeson movie that is enjoyable and heartfelt.

7) Cold Pursuit (2019)

This Liam Neeson movie is great for when you want to watch an action-packed movie that will leave you entertained. Neeson plays Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver who lives a quiet life with his family.

But when his son dies of an overdose, he starts hunting down the members of a drug cartel and killing them.

Nobody does vengeance better than Liam Neeson, which becomes obvious in this action movie directed by Hans Petter Moland. Intriguing narrative, dark humor, and thrilling action scenes, this Liam Neeson movie has everything that will keep fans happy and satisfied.

Liam Neeson movie fans can add these entertaining titles to their watchlist while they wait for the anticipated release of the upcoming movie, Retribution.