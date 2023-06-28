"So it's just Speed in a car with Liam Neeson?"- Retribution trailer leaves Twitter disappointed 

Liam Neeson is known for his action-packed roles and fans are currently gearing up to see the Taken star in Nimród Antal's upcoming film titled Retribution. The fast-paced trailer of the movie was recently released and was meant to excite long-term fans of the actor. However, it left several individuals concerned.

While the trailer was beautifully shot and edited, there was something about the plot that didn't sit well with netizens. Through the trailer, fans learned that the film will see Liam Neeson's character in a life-threatening situation, where if he stops driving, his car will blow up and kill his family.

The synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out. A remake of the 2015 Spanish film 'El Desconocido.'"

Twitter users quickly released that this is quite similar to the plot of Jan de Bont's 1994 classic Speed, which starred Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock as they took to social media to express their views on the same.

Netizens react to upcoming Liam Neeson film (Image via Twitter)

The only big difference in the plots of Retribution and Speed seems to be the vehicles used in the films. Because of the eerie similarity between these two movies, fans were less than pleased with Neeson's upcoming project. Many called out the makers for their lack of creativity and criticized Neeson for picking the same kinds of films, time and again.

"Didn't they already do this, but for a bus?" - Netizens react to the Retribution trailer

While there is nothing wrong with one film resembling another, according to netizens, Retribution seems to be similar to many other films, including Speed. This resulted in individuals taking to the comments section of @DiscussingFilm's Twitter post to draw comparisons and express their disappointment with Retribution's lack of originality.

Retribution is based on the 2015 Spanish film titled El Desconocido. Neeson will star as Matt Turner in the film and will share the screen with Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Matthew Modine, and Embeth Davidtz, among others.

The film is set to release theatrically on August 25, 2023.

