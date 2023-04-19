4 fast-paced car movies to watch ahead of Fast X release

Fast X is set to release in theaters on May 19, 2023, and will essentially start the countdown towards the end of the Fast & Furious storyline.

A still from 2 Fast 2 Furious (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Fast & Furious franchise has given us numerous high-octane films over the last two decades, becoming the most prominent example of car films in Hollywood. Since its inception, the series has released over nine films under the main storyline, with multiple other spin-offs and TV series.

The immense success these and other similarly placed films have seen has even created a genre unto themselves - the car movies. Typically a subgenre of action films, these films often feature high-speed chases, races, and stunts.

A still from Fast & Furious 6 (Image via Universal Pictures)

These films have also played a significant role in the evolution of the action genre, pushing the boundaries of what is possible on screen and inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to explore the intersection of cars and cinema.

In this article, we will explore the world of fast-paced car films and list out some of our best picks that you should watch before catching the upcoming Fast X in theaters. Whether you are a die-hard petrolhead or simply a fan of cinematic action, there is sure to be something in the world of car films that will get your engine revving.

Mad Max: Fury Road, Baby Driver and other car movies to watch before Fast X that will get your heart racing

1) Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic action film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by George Miller, the film was released in 2015 as the fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. The film was a commercial and critical success, amassing $375 million worldwide and winning six Academy Awards.

Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky, alongside an ensemble cast featuring prominent actors like Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Abbey Lee, Zoë Kravitz, Courtney Eaton, Nicholas Hoult, and Hugh Keays-Byrne in supporting roles.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Mad Max: Fury Road follows former police officer turned loner, Max Rockatansky, as he teams up with Furiosa, a woman on a mission to save five young women from the tyrannical Immortan Joe. They embark on a dangerous journey across the desert, pursued by Joe's army.

Along the way, they encounter various survivors and obstacles, leading to an epic battle at the Citadel where they fight to overthrow Joe and his regime.

2) Death Race

Death Race (Image via Universal Pictures)

Death Race is a dystopian action thriller from the house of Universal Pictures that was released in 2008. Written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film is considered an inspired prequel to the 1975 sci-fi action flick, Death Race 2000. It also stemmed into its own series, with three more movies releasing in the next decade.

The cast featured Jason Statham in the lead role alongside Ian McShane, Tyrese Gibson, Joan Allen, Natalie Martinez, and others in pivotal roles. Although the film attracted mixed reviews from critics for being nothing more than a high-octane action film, Statham's performance received praise.

Death Race follows former race car driver Jensen Ames, as he is framed for his wife's murder and must compete in a brutal car race in prison to win his freedom. Ames battles against other inmates, including ruthless champion Frankenstein, while navigating a conspiracy involving the prison's corrupt warden.

The race is broadcast live on television, and the inmates are fitted with explosive collars that will detonate if they attempt to escape or fail to win races.

3) Baby Driver

Baby Driver (Image via Sony Pictures)

Baby Driver is a 2017 crime action film from the house of Sony Pictures. Written and directed by Edgar Wright, the film received critical acclaim for its stunts, chase sequences, well-integrated soundtracks, and overall impressive cinematic style.

The cast for the film included talented actors like Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, and Eiza González in pivotal roles.

The movie revolves around Baby, a young getaway driver suffering from tinnitus who constantly listens to music to block out the ringing in his ears. Indebted to a crime boss named Doc, he is forced to work as a driver for heists with a rotating cast of criminals.

When he meets a waitress and falls in love, Baby plans to leave the criminal life behind and start anew. However, he is pulled back in for one last heist that goes awry and he finds himself on the run from both the police and Doc's crew.

4) The Transporter

The Transporter (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Transporter is an action thriller that was released in 2002 as a co-production between France and U.S. Cory Yuen directed the film with a screenplay from Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, which took inspiration from a short film series from BMW called The Hire.

The film featured a multinational cast which included Jason Statham in the titular role alongside Shu Qi, Matt Schulze, François Berléand, and Ric Young in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success and became the first film in a series of four films and a series.

The Transporter follows former Special Forces operative Frank Martin, who works as a professional "transporter" or driver for hire. He has a strict code of ethics and never asks about the cargo he is transporting, as long as the client pays him on time and follows his rules.

But when Frank is hired to transport a package for a wealthy businessman, he discovers that the package is a woman named Lai. As he learns more about Lai's situation, Frank gradually becomes embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy involving human trafficking and must use his combat skills to protect Lai and take down the villains.

Just like the Fast & Furious franchise, all of these films have a similar vibe to them and have a special appeal to motorheads. These car films have become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with their high-speed chases, adrenaline-fueled stunts, and larger-than-life characters.

If you also love a beast on wheels and get a kick from the intense car chase sequences in films, the Fast & Furious franchise is definitely for you. After two decades, the film series is gearing towards the finish line. Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the series and is set to release in theaters on May 19, 2023. Be sure to get your tickets beforehand and enjoy a thrilling ride in the theaters.

