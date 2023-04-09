4 most anticipated action movie releases of 2023

So far, 2023 has been the year of action movies. From John Wick Chapter 4 to Creed III, the views are raining at the box office, and we can expect this trend to continue throughout the year. Everyone is taking advantage of this, including franchises like DC and Marvel.

The action movies of 2023 have elevated a lot. It's not just about mindless fight scenes with loosely threaded stories. The action scene choreography has developed to a new degree. The directors are also making time for character and plot development to keep the audience hooked. This, blended with the mind-bending adrenaline rush, is making the audience return to the theaters after the pandemic.

The Flash and 3 other action movie releases of 2023 that you shouldn't miss

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

James Gunn and Taika Waititi are two directors that are slowly becoming synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James Gunn, with his foot in both the Marvel and DC universes with movies such as Brightburn and Suicide Squad, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Avengers (Infinity War and Endgame), is proving to be a high-performing director with tons of promise. So fans are eagerly waiting to see what he brings to the table this time around.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after the Endgame and the death of Gamora. Peter Quill now has to team up with his fellow guardians to save the universe again. However, this time a lot more is at risk. Will this be the end of the Guardians themselves, or will they survive to see another day?

James Gunn recently stated in an interview that this much-anticipated action movie is more about saving the Guardians themselves.

“Not about saving the universe – it’s about the Guardians saving themselves.”

The audience appears to be anticipating the release of this mayhem action film starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Dave Bautista in May.

2) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2, 2023)

Post Avengers, MCU is not holding back when it comes to releasing nail-biting action movies. Releases from MCU are sprinkled throughout the year, be it in the form of movies or TV shows, to keep loyal fans going.

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe, and with each release, the franchise keeps getting bigger.

The action movie plot follows Miles Morales aka Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man after he is reunited with Gwen. However, as he sorts out the multifaceted nature of the Spider-verse, which has multiple Spider-Man across the Multiverse, all the Spider-Mans start clashing between themselves. What will it take for Miles to save the day this time?

Since the beginning, the Spider-Man movie has enjoyed tremendous success, making him one of the most well-known comic book characters of all time. The previously animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an instant hit with a geeky audience as well as bespectacled critics, even landing an Oscar.

With a cast featuring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Oscar Isaac, the audience is stoked to find out what is in store for them this time with this action movie.

3) Fast X (May 19, 2023)

The audience may believe that the action film franchise Fast & Furious Saga has been going on forever, with Fast X being the franchise's tenth installment. Fast X has enjoyed massive popularity and success among action movie fans, however, it is only the first part, and the second part of this action movie is rumored to come around in 2024.

The plot follows Dom Toretto and his family, who have outsmarted every foe and come out on top. This time, however, he will be face-to-face with the most malicious villain he has ever faced. Will he be able to save his family and everything he loves this time against all odds?

The film is nearing its conclusion, with only two more films in the series yet to be released. Naturally, this has created tremendous hype, with audiences eager to experience the magic of this action film on the big screen before it comes to an end.

Vin Diesel, one of the main cast members of the movie, has stated that this film would bid goodbye to Paul Walker’s character. Walker was met with an untimely death in a tragic accident in 2013.

Although the movie's name is Fast X, it is taking its sweet time to appear with big names like Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson. The audience can only wait to see how this action film plays out.

4) The Flash (June 16, 2023)

Due to the fact that it stars Ezra Miller, this action movie is possibly the most controversial entry in this article. They have been swimming in an ocean of allegations that include abuse, kidnapping, trespassing, misdemeanors, etc. On January 13, 2023, Miller finally pleaded guilty to charges of trespassing, and DC is hurrying the release of The Flash to stay ahead of the problematic aspect that is catching up with them.

The plot follows Barry Allen, with his super speed, being able to travel back in the past. He uses this power to save his mother, but the worlds and the timelines collide, and he gets trapped in the past where there are no superheroes. However, in this reality, General Zod is present and is a looming threat. How Barry would save the world and turn everything back to normal is what this movie is about.

The audience can expect some crossover. Batman and Supergirl are confirmed to appear in the movie. The Flashpoint storyline from the comics is also expected to be there, as the movie was rumored to be originally named “Flashpoint.”

Only time will tell how the audience reacts to this film starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton.

These action films will be released in theaters soon, and there will be even more. Films such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are also along the way that is expected to make a splash.

