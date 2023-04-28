4 films like Denzel Washington's The Equalizer

The Equalizer fans are in for a treat as Denzel Washington is finally returning to theater screens as Robert McCall for the franchise's third and final installment. Washington will be joined by actors like Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone, among others.

Sony Pictures recently revealed the new trailer for the film, which shows Washington in action as the retired agent who has finally settled down for a peaceful life in Italy. However, when he finds his new friends in trouble, he has no choice but to help them.

The Equalizer was a well-made movie that delivered on multiple levels. With a great plotline, powerful performances, and intense action scenes, the film has established itself as a cult classic among fans of the action genre.

Here are four other action films to watch while waiting for the September release of The Equalizer 3.

Taken, John Wick, and two other action thrillers to watch if you enjoyed The Equalizer

1) Taken (2008)

Directed by Pierre Morel, Taken stars Liam Neeson as Bryan Mills, a former CIA agent who goes on a mission to rescue his daughter after she is kidnapped by human traffickers in Paris. The film is known for its intense action sequences and suspenseful plot, as well as for Neeson's memorable performance as the determined and resourceful Bryan.

The movie features intense action and a protagonist who uses his skills to protect his loved ones, much like The Equalizer.

2) John Wick (2014)

A cult classic in the genre of action thrillers, John Wick stars Keanu Reeves as a former hitman who comes out of retirement to seek vengeance against the gangsters who broke into his house and killed his beloved dog, a gift from his recently deceased wife.

Like The Equalizer, John Wick features a highly skilled protagonist who is pushed to the limit and unleashes his deadly abilities to protect and avenge those he cares about. The intense action sequences and well-choreographed fight scenes are sure to appeal to fans of the action genre.

3) Man on Fire (2004)

Another action thriller starring Denzel Washington, Man on Fire follows a former CIA agent who becomes a bodyguard for a young girl in Mexico City. When she is kidnapped, he sets out on a mission of vengeance to find and punish those responsible.

Apart from Denzel Washington's stellar performance, the film is also known for its emotional storyline and its themes of redemption and vengeance. Fans of Washington and the action genre in general will definitely enjoy Man on Fire, which has since earned its place among popular action thriller movies.

4) The Accountant (2016)

The Accountant features Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, a highly skilled accountant who works for criminal organizations and individuals while also helping honest clients with their finances.

Known for its intense action sequences, the film explores Wolff's struggles with autism as well as themes of family, loyalty, and morality. It also showcases Ben Affleck's acting skills as he portrays a complex and intriguing character.

Fans of The Equalizer are sure to enjoy The Accountant for its engaging action scenes and suspenseful plot.

The Equalizer 3 is set to be released in theaters on September 1, 2023.

