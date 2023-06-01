Medellin on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details

Prime Video's new film, Medellin, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, 2023. The movie centers around a man who desperately tries to save his brother from a dangerous drug cartel. He then comes up with a plan to conduct a raid in Columbia, but things soon take a chaotic turn.

The film stars Ramzy Bedia in one of the major roles, along with numerous others essaying significant supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Franck Gastambide, who's co-written the script with Charles Van Thieghem.

Prime Video's Medellin trailer depicts a man's disastrous plan to protect his beloved brother

Amazon Prime Video put out the official trailer for Medellin on April 6, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various hilarious and chaotic events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer reveals that the protagonist has kidnapped the son of the cartel leader, causing absolute mayhem.

Several key moments from the trailer are revealed, but it doesn't give away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and carefree tone that fans of action comedies would certainly love.

Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel:

''To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure will spiral out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a wildly entertaining and funny comedy flick replete with several hilarious moments and chaotic action sequences.

A quick look at Medellin cast

Medellin stars Ramzy Bedia in the lead role as Reda. He comes up with a bizarre plan to save his brother from a notorious cartel - conduct a raid in Columbia with the help of a team. Things take a further shocking turn when he goes on to kidnap the son of the cartel leader.

Reda deeply cares about his brother and would go to any lengths to protect him, but his plans often backfire. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored.

Ramzy Bedia looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly capturing his character's angst, paranoia, and tension with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Apart from the upcoming action comedy, Ramzy Bedia has starred in quite a few movies and TV shows like Le Flambeau, les aventuriers de Chupacabra, Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, and Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, to name a few.

Featuring alongside him in other significant supporting roles are actors like Franck Gastambide as Stan, Anouar Toubali as Chafix, Raymond Cruz as El Diablo, and many others. The movie also features legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo appearance.

Don't forget to catch Medellin on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes