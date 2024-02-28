Is Kimberlin Brown leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Confirmed status revealed

Kimberlin Brown, the well-known actress recognized for her role as Sheila Carter on the popular soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, leaves after appearing on the show for nearly three decades. Her departure comes after one of the most shocking events in the show's history, which occurred on February 26, 2024.

Brown's character, Sheila Carter, was stabbed by her daughter-in-law Steffy Forrester, played by Jaqueline MacInnes Wood. Brown revealed she will not return to the fan-favorite role as Sheila Carter, thus marking the end of an era for the show.

This absence brings to life not only the fans but the whole entertainment industry, with the pressing question now being how the show will go forward without one of the leading characters. Brown talked about her exit from the show after 30 years, expressing both positive and negative feelings about leaving her role as Sheila.

Actress Kimberlin Brown opens up on her exit as Sheila Carter from The Bold and the Beautiful

Kimberlin Brown, who is widely known as Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS's long-running soap opera, recently revealed her thoughts about leaving the show.

Talking to TV Insider on February 27, 2024, Brown expressed her feelings about her time on the show, which she described as the single thing she would most miss in her life.

“It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years. But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it.”

She added,

"I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down."

Despite the emotional exit of Sheila Carter, difficult as it was, the actress felt grateful for having been a part of this show that taught her so much about life and being an actress. Sheila Carter's character was apparently the role she fell in love with the most.

She also acknowledged the emotional and physical toll of filming her character's death scene. Despite the challenging moment, Brown reflected on her over 35-year tenure in soap operas, where she also appeared in other shows like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

Her impactful portrayal of Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful earned her two Daytime Emmy nominations. Brown's exit marked an emotional moment for fans, who both loved and hated her character, and reflected her dedication to a role that left a lasting impression on viewers.

