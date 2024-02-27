Who is Cameron Mathison on General Hospital? Character, health update, marital life, and more explored

Cameron Mathison’s stint on General Hospital as Drew Cain has been a hit with fans thanks to his well-portrayed role. In his opening introduction to General Hospital, and until he left the show in the summer of 2023, Mathison’s appearance has been exciting for audiences.

Aside from his acting career, Mathison has also been through a struggle with kidney cancer, which he has beaten by having a partial nephrectomy. CJ is now a cancer-free man as of December 2023, and he is proud of his accomplishment after battling cancer for four years and inspires others with his optimistic attitude toward life.

Moreover, Mathison’s declaring himself as a person with celiac disease alongside his health journey promotes the need for self-care and awareness. His marriage to his wife, Vanessa Arevalo, is one we can use as proof that enduring love and support exist even in the most difficult times.

Cameron Mathison's character Drew Cain on General Hospital and his backstory

One of the additions to General Hospital's cast was Cameron Mathison, who joined as Drew Cain, a character who had been previously introduced in the show. Mathison assumed the part but with his special understanding of the character.

Drew Cain, originally introduced in General Hospital in 2017, has been played by actors Billy Miller and Steve Burton. Mathison made a comeback on daytime TV when he assumed this role in August 2021. He was previously the host of the show Home & Family.

Drew is charged by the SEC with insider trading, which complicates his personal life and strains his relationship with Carly Corinthos, a character portrayed by the actress Laura Wright on General Hospital.

Cameron Mathison health update: How is the General Hospital actor battling kidney cancer?

Cameron Mathison, thanks to partial nephrectomy, was able to win the fight against kidney cancer that involved the removal of the tumor and a part of his kidney. He came up with a holistic life approach to improve his overall health.

Mathison pointed out that he has gained more knowledge about chronic health challenges and personal growth in the past year than in the past decades. He is working hand in hand with a health coach, and he wants to make more people aware by sharing his knowledge.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards, he mentioned that he has been cancer-free for four years. He said that he was optimistic about his condition and added,

"I'm healthy, cancer-free... doing great. I'm stronger than I've ever been. I've got more energy than I've ever been. I worked really hard at it."

While Mathison is taking care of his health, wellness, and some other tasks, he is still a health ambassador and always finds a way to encourage people through his optimism. Mathison disclosed that he had been diagnosed with celiac disease.

Consuming gluten leads to severe symptoms of this hormone-autoimmune disease, which can cause different health problems if gluten is eaten. While working on Hallmark's Hannah Swensen Mystery, Mathison asked for a gluten-free diet because of his condition.

Cameron Mathison's marital life with wife Vanessa Arevalo

Cameron Mathison, actor and television host, has been married to Vanessa Arevalo since July 27, 2002. The unassuming couple had their first encounter at the dawn of the '90s when they were both models. Their relationship has lasted and grown stronger these years.

They have two children: son Lucas (born on April 20, 2003) and daughter Leila Emmanuelle (born on July 7, 2006). Mathison shares how much he appreciates and loves his wife on social media, celebrating their anniversary by posting heartfelt messages.

Among other things, Vanessa has been Cameron's partner, as she even went to General Hospital for his residency and participated in his Great American Media app series in 2022.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC, where fans can see Cameron Mathison's performance as Drew Cain.