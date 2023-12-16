Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: All winners across every category

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, a celebration of excellence in daytime television, unfolded at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on December 15. This year's event marked a significant return following the Hollywood strikes, showcasing a range of talent across various categories.

General Hospital emerged as a major winner, securing awards in several key categories including Best Drama, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor.

The Bold and the Beautiful also made a notable impact, with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Thorsten Kaye winning Lead Performance awards. The ceremony was not just about accolades; it also included a poignant Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Susan Lucci, renowned for her role in All My Children.

Daytime television excellence honored: Key winners of the 2023 Emmy Awards

Major wins and highlights

ABC's General Hospital stood out with six awards, including the coveted Best Drama. Sonya Eddy won the Supporting Actress award for her role as Epiphany Johnson, and Robert Gossett was honored as Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Marshall Ashford. The show also triumphed in the Younger Performer category with Eden McCoy's win and in the Guest Performance category with Alley Mills.

CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful saw Jacqueline MacInnes Wood winning as Steffy Forrester and Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, both in the Emmy Awards Lead Performance categories.

The Kelly Clarkson Show made its mark by winning the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Kelly Clarkson securing the title of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

The Emmy Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Susan Lucci, a symbol of dedication and talent in daytime TV, for her iconic role in All My Children.

Veteran talk show host Maury Povich was also honored with a lifetime achievement award, acknowledging his long-standing contribution to the genre. The ceremony included a tribute to Norman Lear and a memorial for Sonya Eddy, adding depth to the event's celebratory atmosphere.

Other notable winners

The Young and the Restless was recognized for its exceptional writing, winning the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series. In the Outstanding Entertainment News Series category, Entertainment Tonight emerged victorious, continuing its legacy in entertainment journalism.

The awards highlighted the diversity of daytime TV, spanning drama series, talk shows, culinary series, and lifestyle programs. Family Dinner on the Magnolia Network won the Emmy Awards' Culinary Series category, while Eat This With Yara on AJ+ was named the best Lifestyle Program.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron on Netflix was awarded in the Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program category, and Instant Dream Home on Netflix won in the Instructional/How-To Program category.

In the Emmy Award’s category of Arts and Popular Culture Program, Variety Studio: Actors on Actors from PBS stood out for its insightful conversations between prominent actors. Netflix's The Future Of clinched the award for Educational and Informational Program, offering viewers a glimpse into various innovative and futuristic topics.

The Daytime Special award was deservedly won by ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, a festive and visually stunning broadcast. In the Short Form Emmy Awards' Program category, Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond from World Channel was recognized for its powerful and inspiring storytelling.

The Culinary Host award went to Kardea Brown for her delightful and engaging presentation on Delicious Miss Brown from Food Network.

Technical awards

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Original Song: Life is Sweet, American Anthems (PBS)

Lighting Direction: The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video: The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Cinematography: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Single Camera Editing: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Multiple Camera Editing: The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Main Title and Graphic Design: Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Casting: General Hospital (ABC)

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: General Hospital (ABC)

Costume Design/Styling: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Hairstyling and Makeup: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Promotional Announcement: The Drew Barrymore Show/Drew’s Got the Beat (Syndicated)

Final thoughts

The Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 not only celebrated the achievements of the past year, but also set the stage for the future of daytime television. From General Hospital's impressive winning streak to the emotional tribute to Susan Lucci, the event encapsulated the spirit of daytime TV – a blend of drama, information, and entertainment.

As the curtains close on this year Emmy Awards' ceremony, the Daytime Emmys continue to highlight the importance and vibrancy of daytime television, an integral part of the entertainment industry.