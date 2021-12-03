 Is Little Mix breaking up? Rumors explained as group's emotional statement sends fans into a frenzy 

On December 2, British pop group Little Mix took to social media announcing that they would be going on a hiatus after working relentlessly for 10 years.

Last year, Little Mix fans were shocked after bandmate Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the group. Upon hearing the latest announcement, fans have begun worrying that the group is, as a whole, reaching its end.

The “Sweet Melody” singers became popular worldwide after appearing on X Factor in 2011. Since then, they have released hit albums and songs that have consistenly made it to the top of the charts.

What did Little Mix's announcement read?

The band revealed on Instagram and Twitter that they would be taking a “break” from the band. Their Twitter statement continued to read that Little Mix needs time to “recharge and work on some other projects.”

Fans began flooding social media with worrisome comments stating that the band might dismantle. Little Mix assured fans that they would unite again in the future, but it is time for them to go their separate ways for some time.

Their social media posts read:

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

Their statement continued:

“We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay 💫 We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

Though Little Mix have reassured fans that they will return to create more music, fans stay weary and doubtful about the band staying together.

