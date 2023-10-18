Is Love Is Blind season 5 cast member Izzy Zapata dating anyone? Details explored

Love Is Blind season 5 cast member Izzy Zapata has been in the spotlight ever since his tumultuous relationship with Stacy unfolded on screen. The couple's engagement and subsequent breakup captured the hearts and minds of viewers. While Izzy revealed during the latest season's reunion that he had a woman in his life, he has now made their relationship Instagram official.

He took to the social media platform on October 18 and shared several glimpses of his life with his new partner, Shelby Webb. The duo was seen sharing a kiss and also got matching tattoos. The caption of the post, "It all started with a cooking class," left fans and followers intrigued.

This new relationship comes after a year of not speaking to Stacy, a disastrous post-wedding date, and a brief romantic encounter with another cast member, Johnie.

Izzy Zapata finds love after Love Is Blind season 5 drama

Love is Blind season 5 fame Izzy Zapata's Instagram post recently became the talk of the town. The post featured him with a woman, Shelby Webb, and the couple was seen getting matching tattoos on their wrists, which read, "Yes, chef."

Izzy recently spoke to People and stated that his new girlfriend is "calm and chill." He also said that their relationship has been "pretty smooth" so far, and fans are excited to get more insight into their lives.

Izzy spoke vaguely about his new relationship during the Love Is Blind reunion. This came after the highs and lows he went through with Stacy, including an engagement and a dramatic breakup. Stacy said "no" at the altar during the Love Is Blind season 5 finale.

"I do want you, and I want to say yes. But I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that ‘I do’ when I feel like there’s a lot [of] things we need — and more than anything, we need time," she said.

Following the wedding, the duo took a week apart to reassess their relationship. A subsequent date turned out to be disastrous, leading to a year-long break in communication. They reconnected later and shared a kiss, but decided to remain just friends.

In a recent conversation with People, Zapata stated that he and Stacy speak "every single day." He called her his "best friend" and said:

"We always talk to each other, lift each other up, it goes back and forth. One day, I'll really be bummed out about everything and she'll pick me up, and then vice versa. So the relationship, it's like your best friend."

He also noted that his new girlfriend is "very secure with herself" with regard to his friendship with Stacy.

"She knows that Stacy and I are not going to be anything more. If anything, I'm so grateful for my girlfriend. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be getting through this stuff," he continued.

Izzy also mentioned during the reunion that he had a brief romantic encounter with another Love Is Blind cast member, Johnie, whom he shared a deep connection with while in the pods. They shared a kiss but decided it was best not to take things further. They continue to maintain a friendship, checking up on each other's well-being from time to time.

Love Is Blind season 5's Izzy Zapata's life has taken an interesting turn, and the public is eager to know more about him and his new girlfriend.

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.