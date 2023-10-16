Is Millie Bobby Brown returning for Stranger Things season 5? Fans confused after star's latest comments

Millie Bobby Brown has been the heart and soul of Netflix's hit television series Stranger Things. She has played the primary protagonist since the first season.

With her meteoric rise to stardom, fame, and fortune, Brown recently sat down with Glamour for an interview. During the conversation, she admitted that she was done with Stranger Things and was eager to pursue other creative opportunities.

Brown said in the interview:

"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So, I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’"

Brown also sat down with Women’s Wear Daily last month, where she said something similar about the topic:

"I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life."

This has created some confusion in the online spheres about whether Millie Bobby Brown has already quit Stranger Things.

Thankfully, Brown only meant that she would not continue with the show after the filming of the final season. As announced before, she will be a part of the fifth and final season of the hit series.

Everything we know so far about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 is highly anticipated among fans of any show. After the brilliant fourth season managed to bring the plot back to a complete circle after numerous dramatic turns, the fifth one looks set to conclude the tale about Vecna, Eleven, and the place that has been at the center of everything uncanny, Hawkins.

Per the reports so far, the production of the fifth and final season was delayed significantly because of the double strike that plagued Hollywood. It is reportedly set to commence in early 2024, which means that the series will most likely be released sometime in 2025 unless they wrap up production very soon.

As of now, all the cast members from the previous season will reprise their roles, including the likes of Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and David Harbor.

Since the production is still not underway, most details about the finale remain shrouded in mystery. Previously, David Harbor teased a bittersweet finale while speaking to Discussing Film. He said:

"But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time."

Stranger Things season 5 is planning a timely wrap-up for all the story arcs and the characters. More details about the fifth and final season will drop soon.