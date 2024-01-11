Is Paul Foreman leaving Coronation Street? Explained

In Coronation Street, things get emotional as Paul Foreman, played by Peter Ash, says goodbye in a heartbreaking storyline. Dealing with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), Paul's departure shows how the show tackles real-life problems.

Working with the MND Association, Coronation Street explores the intricacies of MND, giving viewers a deep understanding of the struggles experienced by those affected by this relentless condition.

As fans say goodbye to Paul, the streets are filled with a realness that tells a captivating story, pulling at everyone's heartstrings and sparking important conversations in society.

Why is Paul leaving Coronation Street?

Paul Foreman, played by Peter Ash, is going to leave Coronation Street because he's been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). The show is teaming up with the MND Association to raise awareness about the tough battle people with this illness have to go through.

In April 2023, Paul got hit with some really bad news about his MND diagnosis after dealing with symptoms all by himself. Freaked out about what's to come and finding it hard to handle how it's gonna change his life, Paul decides to face the inevitable his way.

In the January 9, 2024, episode, things got emotional when fans saw Paul make a brave choice to take charge of his future. He opens up about his fears and decides to face whatever comes his way with honesty.

What illness does Paul in Corrie have?

Paul Foreman in Corrie has to deal with motor neurone disease (Image via ITV)

Paul Foreman's character in Coronation Street has to deal with the tough challenge of motor neurone disease (MND). This illness messes with the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control muscle movement.

Paul's journey with MND is a touching look at the struggles faced by people fighting this tough condition. The soap opera, working with the MND Association, helps fans see the difficult truths of MND, adding to the ongoing discussion about bringing attention and understanding to this debilitating illness.

Who will be leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

In 2024, there will be a significant shift on Coronation Street as longtime cast member Lisa George (who plays Beth Tinker) is leaving the show. George's departure from the show in the summer, after an incredible 13 years, is significant for her character.

Also, Alex Bain, who plays Simon Barlow, is going to leave the soap opera this year. According to The Sun, he wants to explore new opportunities and spend more time with his family.

These exits line up with Paul Foreman's emotional storyline, played by Peter Ash. In 2024, his battle with Motor Neurone Disease takes a sad turn, and he shares his heart-breaking plans for assisted dying with Todd Grimshaw.

Final thoughts

Coronation Street keeps tackling real-life issues while adjusting to Paul Foreman's departure and the arrival of new characters. Collaborating with the MND Association gives the narrative greater significance and draws attention to significant social issues.

For fans who can't wait to see how these emotional storylines play out, catch the soap on ITV1 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 pm. Plus, fans have the option to watch it on various streaming platforms or the official ITV website whenever they want, so they can stay connected to the world of Weatherfield.