Is Sair Khan from Coronation Street pregnant in real life? Rumor explored

Coronation Street star Sair Khan found herself at the center of pregnancy speculations back in February 2020. At the time, however, Khan had promptly taken to Instagram to set the record straight, putting an end to the rumors.

Coronation Street is a long-standing British soap opera that premiered on ITV on December 9, 1960, and has been airing ever since. Created by Granada Television, the show chronicles the lives of characters on a cobbled street in the fictional Weatherfield, inspired by Salford, England.

Sair Khan debunked her pregnancy rumors in her birthday celebration post

In early 2020, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan celebrated her birthday with a weekend getaway at the picturesque Lake District. Sharing moments from her joyous celebration on Instagram, Khan had posted a snapshot of herself with a male friend under the covers.

Another picture captured her cradling her stomach, a seemingly innocent gesture that had sparked a wave of pregnancy speculation among her followers. Amidst the flood of comments and queries from curious fans, Sair Khan promptly clarified the situation.

Captioning the collection of celebratory snaps, she expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and swiftly shot down the pregnancy rumors. As per Digital Spy, at the time, in response to a comment from a fan asking if she is pregnant, Khan commented:

"OMG I'M NOT PREGNANT!! That was a terrible choice of picture to post. It was just a food baby but I thought I looked cute."

She later also seemingly edited the post and added the hashtags "#notpregnant" and "#foodbaby."

More about Sair Khan

Sair Khan, who has portrayed Alya Nazir on ITV's Coronation Street since 2014, has often found herself in the public eye not only for her on-screen presence, but also due to her personal life.

In 2018, she ventured into the wild as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! In 2019, tragedy struck as Khan lost her mother. Her emotional struggles were laid bare on Sink Or Swim, where she sought the assistance of a hypnotherapist to cope with anxiety.

She also parted ways with Our Girl star Simon Lennon the same year. The strain on their relationship reportedly arose from Khan's commitment to learning to swim from scratch for Channel 4's Sink Or Swim.

The intense training had taken an emotional toll on the actress, and the couple decided to take a break to focus on their respective careers, as per Metro.

Coronation Street: World's longest-running TV soap

Conceived by Tony Warren and initially rejected by founder Sidney Bernstein, producer Harry Elton brought Coronation Street to life for 13 pilot episodes. Originally airing twice weekly, it increased to six episodes per week in 2017.

Now produced by ITV Studios at MediaCityUK, Coronation Street is broadcast nationally and internationally. In 2010, it gained recognition from Guinness World Records as the world's longest-running television soap opera during its 50th anniversary.

The show also ventured into crossovers, with actors appearing in character on The Jeremy Kyle Show and a crossover with EastEnders called East Street in 2010.

Rooted in kitchen-sink realism, the show depicts a working-class community with humor and strong characters, attracting an average of around five million viewers per episode. Celebrating its 10,000th episode in 2020, the soap marked its 60th anniversary the same year.