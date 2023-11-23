What happened to Liam Connor in Coronation Street? Explained

Things are not looking good for Liam Connor in Coronation Street. The son of the late Liam Connor and Maria, he has now come in the bad books of school bully Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan), as per the latest episodes. In the most recent episode of Coronation Street, it was shown how Mason sent him intimidating texts, thinking Liam reported him to the police, which is a misunderstanding.

It was actually Liam’s step-brother, Jake Windass, who had complained to the cops in the hopes of getting Mason arrested. However, when the police found Mason to be clean, the situation worsened for Liam.

That’s because the influential bully now thinks it was Liam who ratted him out. Thus, Coronation Street is standing at a precarious point when it comes to the latter.

Liam Connor's problems are escalating as per the latest Coronation Street episode

Born on July 1, 2009, Liam Connor has been played by Charlie Wrenshall in the British ITV soap opera since October 2012. The character was shown to have never seen his father, who was murdered in a crime orchestrated by Tony Gordon (Gray O'Brien) in October 2008.

Liam had a tumultuous yet lovely relationship with his mother Maria, who was not aware of the damage caused by Tony, and had a relationship with him. She also had affairs with other men like Marcus Dent (Charlie Condou), before marrying Argentinian Pablo Duarte (Shai Matheson). All of these men influenced Liam in one way or the other.

Most recently, in October, Coronation Street showed how Liam had a serious allergic reaction to vape. That’s when his story arc introduced Mason. The school bully character framed Liam for stealing Dylan Wilson’s (Liam McCheyne) trainers, thus starting a continuous chain of unnecessary assaults on the young boy.

Eventually, Gary Windass (Mikey North), Liam's stepfather, confronted Mason and warned him to leave Liam alone. This riled Mason all the more and in retaliation, he threw garbage on Liam and verbally abused him. When the bully started recording the whole act, Liam stood up for himself and knocked off the phone.

Enraged, Mason terrorized Liam with a knife, which the latter’s stepbrother, Jake, told the cops, even though Liam asked him not to. Consequently, Mason was inspected by the police, who found him not carrying any weapon.

However, this meant Liam was in very serious trouble and we learn about this in the latest Coronation Street episode. We see how, in the night, Liam's phone buzzed and he found nasty messages from Mason that led him to start crying and shivering in fear.

To make matters worse, even Maria is not lending him any support because she is of the opinion that if Liam is not sick, he should not miss school. Evidently, she has no idea of Liam’s ordeal.

After this episode aired, several took to the online space to drop their own theories of a possible tragic curve for Liam’s character plot. Calling him “poor little Liam,” one user feared that he might be stabbed or may try to take his life.

A couple of others stated that the show might be displaying the touchy topic of teenage suicides through Liam. However, there is no update on whether Charlie Wrenshall, who portrays Liam, is leaving the show or taking a break.

Coronation Street airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on itv.