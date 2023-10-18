BBC's soap opera Doctors canceled after 23 years

The BBC has announced that it will stop production of the daytime medical drama Doctors. The soap opera is sadly coming to an end after 23 long years. The network has given a reason for its decision, saying that the TV show has been affected by super inflation in drama production, which has caused the cost of production to rise exponentially.

However, fans still have a year to spend with their favorite show on the BBC, as the network has announced that the final episode will air in December 2024. The BBC has also promised viewers that they will be working closely with BBC Studios to give the much-loved series the finale it deserves.

Is there any official statement on the BBC Doctors being canceled?

After 23 years, 24 seasons, 4,389 episodes, and 17 BAFTAS, BBC's Doctors stands canceled. It was indeed a hard decision for the BBC to come to, and the network has released a statement regarding the same, announcing their decision:

“We have taken the very difficult decision to bring the daytime drama ‘Doctors’ to an end after 23 years. With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the program has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made or to relocate it to another home. With a flat license fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.”

The network has also thanked those involved with the series at various points throughout its long run.

“We would like to thank all the ‘Doctors’ cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role ‘Doctors’ has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.”

Lisa Holdsworth, who is the chair of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, has expressed her shock and sadness upon receiving the news, saying,

“I know that the ‘Doctors’ writing team boasts some of the most passionate and dedicated writers working in U.K. television. Over the years they’ve generated thousands of inventive and impactful stories, often reflecting the realities of modern British life whilst still remaining entertaining and accessible to the audience. I hope the BBC and the wider industry appreciate their talent going forward.”

The BBC soap opera made its first broadcast on March 26, 2000. 23 years later, the Midlands GP is wrapping up their story with a grand finale in December 2024.

What was the show all about?

Doctors is a BBC daytime medical soap opera that was created by Chris Murray in 2000. It follows the lives of the staff of National Health Service as they try to save as many lives as they can and deal with their patients while also contending with the ups and downs in their personal lives.

The show is set in a fictional place called Letherbridge in the U.K.’s West Midlands. Through its long tenure, the show has featured some prominent faces like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Redmayne, Sheridan Smith, and Nicholas Hoult.

The cancellation of the medical drama comes at the heels of another BBC medical soap, Holby City, being axed in 2021. Holby City aired its final episode in March 2021.