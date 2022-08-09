June Spencer's children: All about The Archers star's family as BBC soap legend retires aged 103

In her statement to The Daily Telegraph on Monday, August 8, The Archers star June Spencer announced her retirement from the BBC radio show at the age of 103. This departure comes after 72 years of her voicing Peggy Woolley.

The centenarian first voiced the character on The Archers in 1950. While speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Spencer stated how she came to her decision and that it has been in the making for a long time. She stated:

“I’ve been trying to retire for at least a year. They didn’t want to lose her character. Every time I tried to stop, they gave me more episodes. The idea was that the country characters having to explain things to Peggy educated the listeners.”

Martha Kearney @Marthakearney Retiring at… 103! We will miss June Spencer as Peggy in ⁦ @BBCTheArchers ⁩ I really enjoyed meeting her for her 100th birthday #R4Today Retiring at… 103! We will miss June Spencer as Peggy in ⁦@BBCTheArchers⁩ I really enjoyed meeting her for her 100th birthday #R4Today https://t.co/mDZFpkz8o7

Spencer’s final performance as Peggy Woolley was broadcast on July 31. However, the actress specified that she did not know how her character would be written out of the show.

What is known about June Spencer’s children and family?

103-year-old June Spencer’s previous performances were recorded by her late husband Roger Brocksom before his demise in 2001. The actress recorded the recently released performances in a mobile recording studio at her Surrey residence, instead of BBC’s location at Birmingham.

June Rosalind Spencer married Roger Brocksom in 1942. It has been reported that the couple met when they were 17. According to National World, she published her book in 2010, titled The Road to Ambridge: My Life, Peggy and The Archers. In the text, she recalled their initial interactions with each other. Spencer revealed:

“I remember telling him loftily that I would be his girlfriend for the duration of the holiday, but after that we would finish. I couldn’t bear holiday romances that petered out during the winter! Yet somehow he always seemed to be around. Although his home was in Grimsby, where his father was a schoolmaster, he soon came to Nottingham University before going into the army. His persistence finally paid off when he came on leave and proposed, though it wasn’t exactly romantic.”

During their marriage, June Spencer and her late husband Roger Brocksom adopted their son, David. The couple also adopted a daughter named Ros around two and a half years later. Five years after her husband's demise, Spencer's son passed away after suffering from alcoholism. As per her statement to The Times UK:

“It was a mixture of losing his career, his wife — because she went off with another young dancer — and his little daughter, whom he adored, and his home.”

Not much information is known about June Spencer’s daughter, Ros. Thus, it is again unknown if she has any grandchildren or great-grandchildren.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul