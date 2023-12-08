Phillip Schofield has bееn in thе hеadlinеs for somе timе aftеr ITV launchеd an invеstigation into his allеgеd rеlationship with a collеaguе who was around 30 yеars youngеr than him. Schofiеld's affair was rеvеalеd back in May 2023, and hе was rеportеdly "еmbarrassеd and ashamеd" for thе samе, as pеr Thе Guardian.

The latest updates on the investigation revealed that only one person was aware of the relationship. According to the Sun, the duo reportedly got intimate inside the dressing room in 2017. While Phillip and his junior were supposed to be questioned as part of the investigation, they refused to participate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest report on the investigation, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, stated that they could not find any "relevant evidence" and continued:

"ITV's management made considerable efforts to determine the truth about an alleged relationship between PS and PX following on from the publication of a story in The Sun newspaper in early December 2019."

McCall additionally emphasized the need for the junior employees to follow the channel's Speaking Up policy, adding that most of the employees refuse to do it since they fear that their careers might get ruined.

The ITV staff members are now criticizing the investigation, with most of them describing the entire thing as whitewashing of Phillip Schofield. While Phillip openly admitted his affair, the man's identity remains a mystery.

Phillip Schofield and Matthew McGreevy's alleged affair was under discussion in 2020

Phillip Schofield has been involved in some controversies after confessing his affair with a junior colleague this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schofield and his wife, Stephanie Lowe in 2020, and the former revealed that he is bis*xual.

Phillip Schofield allegedly admitted to having an affair with a man and that they met when the latter was 15 years old. The man was reportedly claimed to be actor Matthew McGreevy, as per Tuko, but the reports were not confirmed then. However, Matthew and Phillip worked together on a show titled This Morning for around four years until Matthew exited the show in 2020.

Tilt states that McGreevy made his acting debut in 2011 in the TV show titled The Sparticle Mystery, where he portrayed Clarent. He then appeared in various other TV shows like The Mill, Millie Inbetween, In The Flesh, Banana, Harriet's Army, and more.

Matthew then joined ITV as a production runner and gained recognition for being linked to Schofield, who had presented multiple TV shows on the network since the 90s. While there were claims that Matthew had an affair with Phillip, the latter once appeared for an interview in 2021 and stated:

"I don't think anyone should know everything. There are things that are private. I havе nеvеr talkеd about who I was with. I don't think it's fair to thеm or to mе."

Matthew reportedly discontinued appearing in films and TV shows after his name was associated with the Schofield affair.

Phillip Schofield landed in trouble after revealing about his affair

Back in June 2023, Phillip Schofield revealed during his appearance on This Morning that he had an affair with a male colleague. He additionally denied the claims of grooming the man while speaking to The Sun and never expected that the affair would harm his career.

"I really probably only thought about it when I saw the rumour mill, and saw it growing. Then I saw the link with the drama school photo all those years before, and thought, 'This looks shocking.'"

Phillip also expressed his guilt over the aftermath of his revelation and apologized to the man for bringing problems to his life. He also requested the media avoid questioning the man, claiming he is "innocent."