"His face is swollen and his eyes": Lil Wayne swollen face during recent interview sparks concern among fans

Lil Wayne is in the news once again after netizens spotted his swollen face when he appeared on a new podcast for Apple. The pictures and videos of Wayne's face went viral on various social media platforms, starting with TikTok, as per Rhyme Junkie.

The condition of Wayne's face has been discussed for the last few weeks, with netizens wondering about the reasons behind the same. A few people believe that it might be linked to his health issues or a dental procedure that he might have had to undergo. However, Wayne is yet to address the reasons behind his swollen face.

Netizens share their reactions to Lil Wayne's swollen face on social media

Lil Wayne's fans have been worried after they witnessed the rapper's swollen face on various occasions. His swollen look has been trending on social media after he appeared on the talk show Undisputed on November 10, 2023, which airs on Fox Sports.

Netizens have continued to speculate the reasons behind his swollen face, and they posted their reactions on social media platforms.

The Sun states that a video of Wayne's interview on a new podcast for Apple was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where his jaw was seemingly looking large on one side. Hollywood Unlocked also posted a video of his Undisputed interview through Instagram, where his swollen cheeks raised concern among people.

According to Atlanta Black Star, people compared his looks to well-known personalities like actor Chadwick Boseman and rapper Trick Daddy, whose looks were affected similarly.

Further, The Sun has stated multiple reasons claimed by netizens regarding his swollen face. This included his health and addiction issues over the years.

The rapper has spoken up on his memory problems earlier this year

Lil Wayne opened up about his memory problems while speaking to Rolling Stone in June this year. The rapper stated that when someone speaks to him about any one of his music projects, he cannot remember anything.

"I don't еvеn know if that's whеn That Cartеr III camе out. That's how much I don't know. And also, I always look at it as thе cursе part of thе gift and thе cursе."

Despite his memory issues, Wayne said that he will continue working:

"When you're an artist, a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don't think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this."

People magazine stated that Wayne suffered from two seizures in February 2022, when he was on a flight to California. The flight had to make an emergency landing twice, and while paramedics attempted to help him in the beginning, Wayne reportedly refused to get any treatment.

Lil Wayne's upcoming album is reportedly titled Tha Carter VI. He teased the album in September 2023 through X (formerly Twitter), where he posted a link that redirects to a website where fans can add or save the album in advance. An official release date for the album is yet to be revealed.