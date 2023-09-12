"Incredibly disappointing": Drew Barrymore sparks backlash over talk show return amid ongoing writers strike

American actress Drew Barrymore has come under fire for announcing the return of the fourth season of her talk show amidst Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

On September 10, Barrymore expressed that the talk show would abide by the rules of WGA and SAG-AFTRA and that the show "may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

Drew Barrymore faces backlash over announcement of daytime talk show return

Drew Barrymore is an American actress and producer famous for her roles in Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates, and Scream. She dabbled into the talk show business in 2020, with The Drew Barrymore Show. It has enjoyed significant success and Drew came back for a fourth-season announcement this Sunday.

Barrymore started her statement by pointing out that she refrained from hosting MTV, film, and television awards to support the WGA strike.

"It had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers," she said.

She mentioned how season three of the show had no problems because it took place before the commencement of the WGA Strike on May 2, 2023.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility,” she added.

Her post sparked a lot of backlash online. Some of the reactions are given below.

American actor Felicia Day commented on Drew's post, saying:

"Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross.”

As per the Washington Post, scab writer or scabbing are derogatory terms used on "someone who leaves or declines to join a labor union, freeing them to work during a strike."

Some netizens believe possible guests would feel uncomfortable appearing on the show while some might outright refuse and that forcing guests to "cross a WGA picket line" seems unfair.

A known member of the WGA, writer Avishai Weinberger sympathized with the actress and her employees, though cautioned WGA and SAG-AFTRA members that:

"We can’t allow exceptions. If there’s one, there’ll be more. We haven’t fought this long, suffered this much, to let the wall crack."

The show comes on CBS stations and a spokesperson of the channel told The Hollywood Reporter that “The Drew Barrymore Show will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike."

On September 11, two audience members from The Drew Barrymore Show, Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter, reported that they were recently kicked out from the show because they wore WGA pins. Outside picketers gave the pins to the pair upon entering the show's studio, as per Buzzfeed.

Drew Barrymore has not responded to the backlash yet.