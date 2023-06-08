Who are Drew Barrymore's parents? Actress slams tabloid for claiming she wished her mother was dead

Following a controversial interview with Vulture, an American entertainment news magazine/ website, actress Drew Barrymore of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. fame recently issued a viral video on her official Instagram account. She addressed it “TO All YOU TABLOIDS” and slammed them for “twisting her words.”

Before going on to the details of the video and exploring her relationship with her parents Jaid Mako and the late John Drew Barrymore, here’s a sneak peek of what Drew Barrymore covered in the said interview.

She started off by comparing her relationship with her mother with the ones her own neighbours shared with their deceased parents. She stated:

"All their moms are gone, and my mom's not. And I'm like, well, I don't have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow."

She further said, "I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy." On the other hand, she also made a controversial statement saying, “But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Not surprisingly, this was portrayed negatively, and readers assumed she wished her mother dead. But, au contraire.

Drew Barrymore opens up about her relationship with her mother

Not only does Barrymore continue to support her mother financially, the 48-year-old actress reportedly has been trying to mend their relationship. In fact, she told the tabloid how she wished her mother, Jaid, a happy birthday, to which the latter responded with nothing but affection and even told her how proud she was of her!

She also clarified that she was not wishing anything negative on her mother nor would she ever.

"I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good. I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I've ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up," said Drew Barrymore in the interview.

Besides, she mentioned her Mother’s Day blog post and openly stated how she forgave her parents and was attempting to forgive herself along the way. Regardless, the interview portrayed her poorly, as a result she took to Instagram to issue a clarification video where she said:

"You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth."

She further stated, "I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive, and that for those of us that have to figure that out in real-time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead."

Additionally, the host of The Drew Barrymore Show continued to criticize the tabloids saying:

“In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick."

Drew Barrymore and her parents

Now aged 48, Drew Barrymore started out as a child actor. However, she emancipated herself from her parents, Jaid Mako and John Drew Barrymore, at the age of 14. While she reconciled with her father before losing him in 2004, since then, the mother of two has shared a strained and complicated relationship with her own mother; but is now on a path of redemption.

For those who don’t know, her father was also an actor and belonged to the esteemed Barrymore family of Hollywood. He and Jaid (his third wife) married in 1971 and divorced in 1984. Drew Barrymore was the couple’s only child (born in 1975), although she does have many half-siblings from her father's side.

