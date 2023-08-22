Who is Chad Michael Busto? Drew Barrymore stalker video goes viral, sparks concern online

A video of Drew Barrymore's stalker, Chad Michael Busto went viral on August 22, sparking concerns among netizens. In the clip, the actress was seen having a conversation with singer and actress Reneé Rapp at New York City's 92nd Streer Y on August 21.

The duo was on stage when a man called Drew by her name and approached the stage. The actress, who looked a bit taken aback at the sudden call for her name, responded to the man with a warm tone and said:

“Oh my God, yes, hi!”

Two security guards quickly rushed to stop the man from getting on the stage and escorted him out of the auditorium. Drew and Reneé also got up from their seats and moved back after sensing potential danger.

As per some clips of the incident online, the man allegedly told Drew in an affirmative tone that she knew who he was and that he needed to see her at some point while she was in New York. The viral clip was posted on TikTok by @videosofceleb, who called the man a stalker and revealed that his name was Chad Michael Busto.

Celebrity stalker Chad Michael Busto has been charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and more in the past

Pop Crave uploaded the viral clip on X and several people took to the comments section to share more information about Chad Michael Busto. As per Twitter user @Blabette_, Chad has multiple accounts on X and used to earlier stalk Amber Heard. The individual shared a screenshot of Chad's account on a blog titled "We Are Heard," which was created for Amber Heard.

@AmberMera007 shared detailed information about Chad Busto on the blog on August 7. They mentioned that Busto joined the forum on March 24, adding that a lot of people thought he was odd, but gave him a fair chance.

Later, a member of the forum messaged @AmberMera007 on X and warned them that Chad could be a bit obsessive. When the individual looked him up on Google, they learned about the stalker's history.

Chad Busto previously stalked Amber Heard. (Image via Twitter)

The user shared several links to news articles about Chad Michael Busto throughout the years from 2012 to 2020. One of the articles was from March 2012 by WTVM and it stated that a homeless man tried to entice two young girls at a bus stop. It further elaborated that two students from Daniel Educational Center aged 12 and 15 were approached by a homeless man on Manchester Expressway.

The man was identified as Chad Busto and as per the police, he asked the girls questions about the Bible and then moved to talk about s*xual acts. The two girls then took off and reached out to the school security. Chad was arrested later and charged with the enticement of children for indecent purposes.

Chad has a history of stalking. (Image via Twitter)

Another report by CT Insider from April 2017 reported that a strange note by a California man alarmed bank employees. The police were contacted after the man, identified as Chad Busto entered the Darien Rowayton Bank on 3695 Post Road and started acting strange.

He reportedly asked if the employees could help him get some coffee, to which tellers pointed toward the lobby where there was a table with a coffee machine. Chad stood in the bank and kept gazing at the interior for an extended period of time and appeared suspicious.

Chad then got a cup of coffee and wrote something on a withdrawal slip. When he was confronted by an employee and was asked to leave, he handed them the withdrawal slip that read:

“This really is the real two-hundred million dollars; this is fake.”

User on "We Are Heard" blog exposes Chad Busto's criminal history. (Image via We Are Heard)

While investigating the case, police learned that Chad Michael Busto did something similar at another bank near Beaumont Street on the same day.

A third incident was reported in August 2017 when Chad was arrested for indecently flashing individuals on the beach near 19th Avenue South. Witnesses told police that he was acting as if he was on drugs.

He was later arrested and yelled expletives at an onlooker while he was being taken away. Chad Michael Busto was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and resistance to arrest.

Netizens raise concerns as Chad Michael Busto goes viral for stalking Drew Barrymore

People were worried about Drew's safety after learning about Chad Michael Busto's stalking history. While some said that he should be locked up, others noted that he appeared to have some mental health issues and probably needed professional help. They took to the comments section of PopCrave's post to react to the viral clip.

Viral video of Drew Barrymore being approached by stalker sparks concern online. (Image via Twitter)

Despite the unsettling incident, Drew Barrymore carried on with the interview with Reneé Rapp on Monday. She has not addressed the incident as of this writing.