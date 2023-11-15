What happened to Rip Micheals? Comedian shares heartbreaking video in wake of show cancellation

Wеll-known comеdian Rip Micheals rеcеntly cancеlеd onе of his shows which was schеdulеd to bе hеld on Novеmbеr 12, 2023, at thе Apollo Thеatеr. Thе nеws camе aftеr hе suffеrеd a hеart attack and had to bе hospitalizеd. Micheals announced the same through an Instagram post, in which he wrote:

"My deepest apologies to everyone who bought tickets to the live taping at Apollo! My heart since the attack is only functioning at 17 percent & i am currently in CCU with good ppl in heart failure team! I thank each every person for all the players & get well wishes & your understanding & my family does too!"

The Instagram post had a video along with two pictures where Micheals could be seen resting in a hospital bed. He said in the video that he won't be able to do the Apollo show because he is at the hospital. He thanked everyone and added:

"I promise, as soon as I get better and I get out of here, we would have a great show."

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from Rip Micheals' close friends, fans, and followers. Comedian Godfrey wished a "speedy recovery" to Micheals. Nick Cannon described Micheals as a "titan and force of nature" and stated that everyone is "collectively send you healing energy and prayers from the highest frequency of our souls. Standing in agreement for your speedy and full recovery my brother."

Rip Micheals' successful career has earned him accolades

Famous Birthdays states that Rip Micheals is known for his appearances in the MTV series Wild 'N Out. He has been featured in various other shows like 106 and Park, Starz Standup, Him and Her, and more.

In an interview with Rolling Out in 2017, he revealed that he arrived in New York at a very young age and had to sleep on the streets because he did not have a house to live in at the time. He stated that he was living outside the FIT Institute and on 42nd Street, adding:

"I didn't know real estate so when I used to tell people I lived on Lexington Ave and in the Diamond District, they didn't believe me. I didn't know the area was known [as] one of the most expensive places in real estate. But those were some of the parks I was sleeping in."

Rip Micheals soon started to perform at two or three shows regularly, eventually gaining recognition for his appearance in the MTV series Becoming Presents: Wannabe, which was a spinoff to the reality series Becoming. The show was hosted by Christina Milan.

Micheals later collaborated with Milan and Nick Cannon in a film, titled Love Don't Cast a Thing, and developed a close friendship with the latter. He has performed on 50 Cent's show 50 Central and also appeared on the sketch comedy series, Off the Rip.

He has received multiple accolades, including the Comedian of the Year from APCA and College Entertainer of the Year at the American Comic Awards.