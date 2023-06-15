“He must be stopped”: Nick Cannon trolled online after admitting to being open to having more kids

Nick Cannon has been the father of 12 children and is open to having more. During Nick's appearance on the podcast titled The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman on June 14, 2023, Laura told Nick that he has a resemblance to the religious figure called Abraham.

Cannon replied by saying that he had been told in the past that he would have many kids and that his offspring would do great things in the future. Laura questioned Nick about whether he would have more kids in the future, and he said that only God has the answer to that.

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned. If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now… that I would have 12 children, I would be like f*ck out of here!" he continued.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Nick Cannon says God is responsible for birth control not working and he's open to having more kids: "the more the merrier" Nick Cannon says God is responsible for birth control not working and he's open to having more kids: "the more the merrier" https://t.co/AkmbMKYZex

Laura asked Nick how he got his former partners pregnant when they were on birth control. Nick answered by saying that he left the same to God and would like to describe them as "miracles."

Nick's response has gone viral, and netizens have begun reacting to it. One of them also said that he should stop now.

Netizens criticize Nick Cannon for planning to have more children

Nick Cannon's relationship history has been in the spotlight for all these years, and he is also known for being the father of 12 children. However, as he has already admitted in The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman that he would like to have more kids, the response has received a negative response from netizens on social media. Let's check out a few of those reactions:

Nick became the father of twins with his wife, Mariah Carey, following their marriage in April 2008. He then welcomed three children with model and dancer Brittany Bell between 2017 and 2022.

Cannon had two children with model Alyssa Scott in 2021 and 2022. However, their son died in 2021 from brain cancer. He had twin sons and a daughter, Abby De La Rosa, in 2021 and 2022. He became the father of another son with model Bre Tiesi in June 2022 and a daughter with model LaNisha Cole in September 2022.

Nick Cannon celebrates the 2nd birthday of his twin sons with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated the second birthday of their twin sons on June 15, 2023. They also shared the moments on social media. Abby posted a picture featuring the twins with their parents and wrote:

"Twice the fun, Twice the Love. Cheers to 2! We love you Zillion & Zion."

Cannon shared a picture where he was holding his children in similar outfits. He stated in the caption that it's been two years and that he loves them a lot. He then posted a video on TikTok where they were flying kites at the beach.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa with their kids (Image via nickcannon/Instagram)

Nick and Abby also posted glimpses from the birthday celebrations on Instagram, where they made the best arrangements that included birthday cakes with the theme of dinosaurs.

Cannon has been the host of several shows and released two albums in his musical career. He has been featured in different films like Men in Black II, Underclassman, Bobby, Drumline: A New Beat, King of the Dancehall, and others.

