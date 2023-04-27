"Skins on fire": Andrew Tate concerned with being poisoned, shares images of swollen face on Twitter

Andrew Tate recently expressed concern over getting poisoned or having a severe allergic reaction to something in a Twitter thread. The controversial online personality shared images of himself looking sick on Twitter as his followers extended their support and suggested remedies and urged him to seek medical help. The symptoms that Andrew Tate described included a number of things, from having a swollen face to burning skin, and more.

In his tweet, uploaded on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Tate said that his face was swollen and his blood pressure was through the roof. He added:

"Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5mins."

"Top allerG?": Fans speculate about possible poisoning as Andrew Tate insists on Twitter that he has no allergies

The contentious online personality has amassed quite a following on social media over the last year. The announcement of the symptoms has attracted quite some attention from his followers.

Fans stated that a swollen face and burning skin are the textbook signs of an allergic reaction and many suggested that he take allergy medication.

I’ve had the same thing happen to me, to the point where I couldn’t breathe.



@Cobratate This looks like an allergic reaction, please take Benadryl and seek medical attention. I've had the same thing happen to me, to the point where I couldn't breathe. Keep Benadryl by at all times. Let us know how you're doing.

One fan even made a short pun on his online moniker Top G by replying with this quip to the thread:

"Top allerG?"

However, it appears that Andrew Tate has doubled down on his physical prowess in subsequent tweets. He insisted that he never had any allergies and that whatever was causing him to get sick could not be solved by medical remedies. He also claimed that it was probably a poisoning.

While allergies would explain his symptoms, by insisting that it isn't a medical problem, Tate is feeding into his own past claims that he would be murdered by those who oppose his worldviews. Keeping that in mind, he outright rejected medical intervention, saying he did not trust doctors.

He said that he wasn't allergic to anything that he hasn't had a similar reaction to anything prior to this, noting that he had only had coffee and water. His tweets mentioned:

"Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing... He says the doctor will inject him with “who knows what” and kill him. He’s in lotus position and drinking tea. As long as he can breathe he refuses medical attention - so far so good."

While several people suggested that Tate get his reactions checked immediately, others urged gave him some remedies for the same.

@Cobratate Iodine tincture immediately. 12 drops in ¼ glass of water, works within 3 minutes. Alternatively, a copious dose of activated charcoal stat.

Rugir @Rugiir



Coincidences are not real.



@Cobratate Whoever is close to him, I bet they are, but please take care of him. Coincidences are not real. I'm praying for you brother and all our thoughts are with you.

Andrew Tate recently got out of jail following his detention in December 2022. He and his brother, along with two other suspects, are currently under investigation in Romania for human trafficking and other charges.

Three women in the UK have also started seeking legal help to sue Tate on abuse charges, garnering a lot of attention on social media.

