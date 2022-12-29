How did Grant Cardone make his money? Net worth explored amid recent controversial comments

Grant Cardone, whose net worth is $600 million, is currently trending online after he said that it is not easy for anyone to survive by earning $400,000 a year. A video from his YouTube channel recently went viral where he started by saying that he wrote his first book when the economy collapsed in America and wanted to discuss the same.

He stated that he was the owner of three businesses at the time and was living in Los Angeles, California, in a house originally owned by Lionel Richie. He then spoke about how he grew up in a small town and asked all those listening to him about the number they had to hit to enter the room.

He continued by saying that 1 million is a lazy number and any number that ends in zero is lazy. Cardone asked what the figure would be for which anyone in the room would hire him, and someone answered 400. He asked why they came up with that number because, for him, no one can survive with that amount. He stated,

“If I made 400 grand a year, I would be embarrassed with myself as a husband, a father, basically as a human being. 400 grand? How do you make sense of $35,000 a month?”

He said that no one had done their calculations properly because it is impossible to survive on $400,000, and all those planning to do the same have nothing. He said anyone could make $400,000 a year and asked everyone to start planning something so they could earn $4 million a year.

While someone from the audience said that he makes $2.7 million a year, Grant Cardone replied by stating that his flight’s maintenance charge is the same.

Grant Cardone has earned a lot as the owner of Cardone Capital

Grant Cardone has gained recognition in all these years as a sales trainer. He currently operates 13 businesses and is the author of eight books.

The 64-year-old initially began making money while working in automobile sales and joined Freedom Motorsports Group Inc. as the CEO. He owns Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Acquisitions, Cardone Training Technologies, and The Cardone Group.

Grant Cardone is the owner of several companies which helped him to earn a lot of wealth (Image via Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Cardone gained recognition for building a business empire with assistance from Cardone Capital. Grant developed an interest in real estate as a kid but decided to build a career in the same after purchasing a house in Houston. The property was later sold, and he then brought a 38-unit complex for $1.9 million in San Diego. He later purchased another complex.

He continued to purchase more complexes, and Cardone Capital eventually became the owner of 1,016 apartments worth $58 million by 2012. Cardone himself is the owner of many houses. He purchased a house in Malibu, California, for $40 million earlier this year.

Grant Cardone was also the owner of another house in Los Angeles and purchased Tommy Hilfiger’s mansion in Florida for $28 million last year.

