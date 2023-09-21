“JUNGKOOK OWNED 2023”: Fans frenzied as The Hollywood Reporter names Jungkook as one of the 25 artists who ruled 2023 on their Platinum Players’ List

On September 20, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter listed BTS Jungkook as one of the top 25 artists who owned 2023 on their Platinum Players' List, which caused him to once again trend on X.

The 25 top-charting and contending musical artists are recognized by The Hollywood Reporter—an American legendary digital and print magazine house—based on an artist’s ability to blend genres, set records, and break them, only to set new records.

The magazine emphasized Jungkook’s extraordinary trail of victories in 2023 after the Korean artist flew solo with his debut English single Seven (feat. Latto). Not only did it claim the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100, but it kept reigning on the charts for seven consecutive weeks, making BTS’ Maknae the first Korean soloist to have the longest-charting No. 1 hit.

"BTS may have hit the pause button as various members complete military service, but Jungkook is having the most fun by topping the charts with the thumping hit “Seven,” a collaboration with Latto that reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song performed so well around the world that it reigns as Billboard’s No. 1 global song of the summer in 2023."

The VMA-winning singer slid to No. 2 on the Billboard charts in the eighth week but has maintained his position for over nine weeks. Furthermore, with 1.33 million views in the past 24 hours, Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) is once again at the top of the list of the most-watched K-pop artist music videos on YouTube.

Jungkook breaks BLACKPINK Lisa’s 100 million stream record in just 6 days

With his latest solo debut, Jungkook became the fastest Korean solo artist to garner 100 million streams within just six days in the history of Spotify, earning a Guinness World Record. He broke BLACKPINK Lisa’s record of being the fastest Korean soloist to get 100 million streams in 37 days on Spotify.

On July 14, 2023, the youngest member of BTS released his debut English single, Seven, featuring the American rapper Latto. The English single from a Korean solo artist debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook another BTS member to achieve this feat after Jimin of BTS debuted at No. 1 with his debut solo Like Crazy from his solo album FACE, released on March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, some of the other artists listed by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 25 artists who owned 2023 on their Platinum Players’ List include Taylor Swift, boygenius, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Lana Del Ray, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Ice Spice, and more.

On top of that, the 26-year-old singer debuted his official single as a solo artist with style on July 14, 2023, by performing at the Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series 2023 held at the Central Park, New York City.

One of the most significant of all his accomplishments, however, is his victory at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for the "Song of Summer" category, where he prevailed over artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and others.

Further, he has gained 2 billion cumulative streams on Spotify with his acclaimed singles, such as Still with You, Left and Right with Charlie Puth, and the FIFA 2023 official song Dreamers.

ARMY hails Jungkook as one of the legendary artists for his winning streaks with his solo debut track Seven

The 26-year-old has announced his dominion and supremacy on the music scene, claiming thrones and smashing records held by other legendary musicians before him. His fans are squaring up to express their solidarity and fervently root for the Still With You singer.

They showed their love for him by flooding social media, boasting all his accomplishments and trending the hashtag 'JUNGKOOK OWNED 2023' as one of the top 25 artists who literally owned 2023.

The Seven singer has won twelve consecutive accolades in addition to Billboards, including triple crowns for M Countdown, Inkigayo, and Music Core, as well as two Show Champion honors. Along with that, he received four Melon Popularity Awards.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook has been flying overseas constantly with a packed schedule with his upcoming single and a mini-album, about which both the artist and HYBE have been extremely discreet. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the other records he will break with his future releases.

In other news, BTS has renewed its group contract for the second time with BigHit Music, operated under HYBE Corporations, on September 20, 2023, along with making a $750,000 USD (1 billion KRW) donation to UNICEF in the name of BTS ARMY as their way of showing gratitude towards their fans for supporting them.