Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 confirmed by Disney yet? Explained

Percy Jackson and the Olympians concluded on January 30, 2024, leaving fans eager to know whether season 2 is in the works. However, Disney has yet to confirm if it will renew the fantasy series for another installment. Based on Rick Riordan’s popular novel The Lighting Thief, the show centers on the events that transpire when Zeus accuses a 12-year-old demigod of stealing his thunderbolt.

The series is the brainchild of Rick Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg. They also serve as executive producers on the series with Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, and others.

Will Percy Jackson and the Olympians be renewed for season 2?

The finale of the series was an unforgettable affair that featured the right mix of action and emotion. The protagonist finally reached Olympus, the kingdom of the gods, after battling for his life in the underworld. He met Zeus and warned him about Kronos. A furious Zeus then tried to kill Percy but failed when Poseidon, the youngster’s father, intervened and offered to sacrifice himself. This led to a cordial and touching conversation between them. Following this, Percy returned to Camp Half-Blood and realized that Luke had betrayed him to join Kronos.

In another moving scene, Percy walks through the doors of the cabin in Montauk and meets with his mother. However, he soon realized it was a dream. Kronos then warned Percy that he wasn’t done with him. This set the stage for the next installment. However, Disney is yet to give the go-ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

According to Disney+, the opening episode of season 1 received nearly 26 million views in its first three weeks on the platform. Similarly, each of the first five episodes crossed 10 million views in the first week. The impressive viewership numbers indicate that season 2 is likely to materialize soon.

What will be the plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

So far it seems that Rick Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg want to develop five seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one for each of the book series.

The second installment will be based on Sea of Monsters if it happens. The novel’s synopsis reads,

"When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it.

It further states,

Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.”

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Sava Jeffries are expected to reprise their roles from the first season. However, the makers will recast the role of Zeus as Lance Redwick died in March 2023. Going by the setting, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will also feature new characters.

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians worth watching?

The show has impressed critics with its riveting execution and stunning visuals. It holds an approval rating of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 59 reviews.

The critics' consensus reads,

"A faithful adaptation of Rick Riordan's novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a lovingly realized odyssey through adolescence and myth."

Additionally, it has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb based on 21,618 votes.

All eight episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available to stream on Disney+.