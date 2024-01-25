Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8 (finale), titled The Prophecy Comes True, is slated to release on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Notably, the penultimate episode set the stage for the finale as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover navigated Hades' realm.

As they navigate Hades' realm, they face trials that test their courage and wits. Moreover, the revelation that Kronos was the mastermind behind the theft of Zeus's master bolt and Hades's helm of darkness shifted the narrative to a new level of complexity. Therefore, as the finale looms closer, Percy and his friends must now grapple with the consequences of these revelations.

When will Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8 be released

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Below is the release schedule of the episode for different time zones:

PST (Pacific Standard Time): January 30, 2024, at 6:00 PM

EST (Eastern Standard Time): January 30, 2024, at 9:00 PM

BST (British Summer Time): January 31, 2024, at 2:00 AM

CEST (Central European Summer Time): January 31, 2024, at 3:00 AM

IST (India Standard Time): January 31, 2024, at 7:30 AM

JST (Japan Standard Time): January 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM

AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time): January 31, 2024, at 1:00 PM

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8 will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. To watch it, you'll need a subscription to the streaming platform. Notably, Disney+ is the exclusive streaming platform for this series, offering all the show's episodes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 7 brief recap

In episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, titled We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover delve deeper into the Underworld. Their journey begins with a tense encounter with Cerberus, the three-headed dog guarding the gates. Annabeth cleverly uses Grover's stress ball to distract Cerberus, allowing them to proceed.

In the Underworld, they are haunted by the asphodels, souls chained by regret, which poses a personal challenge to Annabeth. Percy and Grover continue without her, hoping she'll find her way out. As they approach Hades' palace, Percy discovers Zeus's master bolt in his backpack and realizes Ares had secretly placed it there.

Confronting Hades, they learn that he didn't steal the bolt. Instead, Hades reveals his own loss about the helm of darkness. Percy and Grover are surprised to find that Hades isn't the antagonist they expected but rather a bystander like themselves.

Furthermore, Percy's mother, trapped in the Underworld, becomes a gold sculpture. Percy negotiates with Hades to return his helm in exchange for his mother's freedom.

The episode also reveals that the true antagonist is Kronos, who had stolen the helm and the bolt. Moreover, it also delved into Kronos's backstory, highlighting his grudge against Zeus. Hades, who desires an end to the impending conflict, offers sanctuary to Percy and his friends in exchange for the bolt, but Percy declines, opting to return the helm to Hades to secure his mother's release.

What to expect from Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8

Fans can anticipate an action-packed and emotionally charged finale in the last episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Building on the revelations from episode 7, the final episode is likely to focus on Percy's confrontation with Kronos, the Titan with a deep-seated grudge against the Olympian gods.

This showdown could involve not only Percy's personal struggles and growth as a character but also the broader themes of fate, destiny, and the complex relationships among the gods. Additionally, the resolution of Percy's quest to save his mother and return the master bolt to Zeus promises to be a key element, potentially setting the stage for future storylines in the series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here