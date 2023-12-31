Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 complete release schedule

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 made its worldwide debut on December 19, 2023, with a double-header premiere. The series is created by Jonathan E, Steinberg, and Rick Riordan, the author of the original book series, on which the live-action adaptation is based.

The production of the series was green-lit immediately after Riordan pitched the project to Disney Branded Television, and soon Steinberg and Dan Shotz were announced to be the showrunners. Since the series stuck to the original source material, the series was lauded with a good reception, garnering positive reviews from fantasy enthusiasts and fans of the original book series worldwide.

Follow along with the article to learn more about the series, inclusion release schedule, streaming options, cast, and plot.

How many episodes will there be in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1

Season 1 is slated for an eight-episode run from December 19, 2023, to January 30, 2024, with each installment dropping weekly on Tuesdays, excluding the first two episodes that premiered together.

The first two episodes are directed by James Bobin. However, the remaining episodes were unveiled to be helmed by Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.

Below is the complete release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra December 19, 2023 Episode 2 I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom December 19, 2023 Episode 3 We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium December 26, 2023 Episode 4 I Plunge to My Death January 2, 2024 Episode 5 A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers January 9, 2024 Episode 6 We Take a Zebra to Vegas January 16, 2024 Episode 7 We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of January 23, 2024 Episode 8 The Prophecy Comes True January 30, 2024

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1

All the latest and the preceding episodes of the series will be available to stream exclusively on DisneyPlus, the only streaming giant to license the series. Given that DisneyPlus services extend beyond the limited regions, fans can breathe easy. Other streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, ParamountPlus, and more haven’t included the series in their massive catalogs.

All characters and their cast

Walker Scobell, who garnered a lot of praise for his role as 12-year-old Adam Reed in Shawn Levy’s Adam’s Project, will be portraying the role of the eponymous protagonist, Percy Jackson in the series.

Leah Sava Jeffries, known for playing Norah Samuels in Beast, will be taking on the role of Annabeth Chase. Aryan Simhadri will be making his major debut in Hollywood, by playing Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

See below for the list of all the other cast members in the series:

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Glynn Turman as Chiron / Mr. Brunner

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus / Mr. D

Megan Mullally as Alecto / Mrs. Dodds

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Andrew Alvarez as Chris Rodriguez

Adam Copeland as Ares

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Sara J. Southey as Tisiphone

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Jay Duplass as Hades

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Lance Reddick as Zeus

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Here’s how DisneyPlus describes the plot:

Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.