Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 complete release schedule

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 made its worldwide debut on December 19, 2023, with a double-header premiere. The series is created by Jonathan E, Steinberg, and Rick Riordan, the author of the original book series, on which the live-action adaptation is based.
The production of the series was green-lit immediately after Riordan pitched the project to Disney Branded Television, and soon Steinberg and Dan Shotz were announced to be the showrunners. Since the series stuck to the original source material, the series was lauded with a good reception, garnering positive reviews from fantasy enthusiasts and fans of the original book series worldwide.
Follow along with the article to learn more about the series, inclusion release schedule, streaming options, cast, and plot.
How many episodes will there be in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1
Season 1 is slated for an eight-episode run from December 19, 2023, to January 30, 2024, with each installment dropping weekly on Tuesdays, excluding the first two episodes that premiered together.
The first two episodes are directed by James Bobin. However, the remaining episodes were unveiled to be helmed by Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.
Below is the complete release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1:
Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1
All the latest and the preceding episodes of the series will be available to stream exclusively on DisneyPlus, the only streaming giant to license the series. Given that DisneyPlus services extend beyond the limited regions, fans can breathe easy. Other streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, ParamountPlus, and more haven’t included the series in their massive catalogs.
All characters and their cast
Walker Scobell, who garnered a lot of praise for his role as 12-year-old Adam Reed in Shawn Levy’s Adam’s Project, will be portraying the role of the eponymous protagonist, Percy Jackson in the series.
Leah Sava Jeffries, known for playing Norah Samuels in Beast, will be taking on the role of Annabeth Chase. Aryan Simhadri will be making his major debut in Hollywood, by playing Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
See below for the list of all the other cast members in the series:
- Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson
- Glynn Turman as Chiron / Mr. Brunner
- Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus / Mr. D
- Megan Mullally as Alecto / Mrs. Dodds
- Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
- Andrew Alvarez as Chris Rodriguez
- Adam Copeland as Ares
- Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
- Suzanne Cryer as Echidna
- Sara J. Southey as Tisiphone
- Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus
- Jay Duplass as Hades
- Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Toby Stephens as Poseidon
- Lance Reddick as Zeus
About Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Here’s how DisneyPlus describes the plot:
Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
