Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 4 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, on Disney+. Every episode is released weekly on Tuesdays at 6 pm PT. With teen demigod Percy Jackson at the center, this TV series dives deep into the captivating world of Greek folklore and extraordinary demigod experiences.

Fans' excitement and expectation are not limited to the premise of the story but also to the fact that this show is a significant upgrade over the 2010 film adaptation, with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is expected that the fourth episode, which mixes high drama and mythical elements, will delve further into Percy's journey of struggles and victories.

Disclaimer - The article contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4 release time information for different time zones

The Greek Mythology series Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4, titled I Plunge to My Death, will air on Disney+ on January 2, 2024, at 3 am ET. The schedule for the release of the upcoming episode according to the different timezones is:

Central Time (CT): 9:00 pm, on January 2, 2024.

British Summer Time (BST)/Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3:00 am, on January 3, 2024.

Central European Time (CET): 4:00 am, on January 3, 2024.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am, on January 3, 2024.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11:00 am, on January 3, 2024.

Australian Central Time (ACT): 1:30 pm, on January 3, 2024.

Brazil Time (BRT): 12:00 am, on January 3, 2024.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 6:00 am, on January 3, 2024.

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 8:00 pm, on January 2, 2024.

Eastern European Time (EET): 5:00 am, on January 3, 2024.

A quick recap of Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 3

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 3, titled We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium, represents a departure point for the series. This time, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover set off on their most dangerous adventure yet. They descend into the Underworld to retrieve Zeus's stolen master bolt. In addition to bringing back power for all gods and goddesses, they also hope to rescue Percy's mother, Sally Jackson.

The episode introduces the iconic character Medusa, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy. Medusa, a Greek mythological gorgon with the hair of snakes and the ability to change people into stone by looking at them, is a fearsome enemy for the party of three. The group's face-off with Medusa at 'Aunty Em's Garden Gnome Emporium' depicts a crucial turning point in their quest as they try to sort out who are friends and who are foes.

This episode contains references to the theme that appearances can be deceiving and that not everyone who looks like a hero is one. On continuing their journey, the three encounter various difficulties, including a meeting with the Furies headed by Mrs. Dodds. This battle demonstrates their increasing strength and cooperation. It also stresses the series' action and mythic elements.

In this episode, the gang also comes to possess gifts and tools that greatly benefit their journey, such as winged shoes that Percy obtains from Luke. These aspects provide rich dimensions to the story, showing the meeting point of modern and mythical worlds in the Percy Jackson series.

Episode 3 lays important groundwork for the friends' forthcoming adventure involving magical beings, challenging conflicts, and tests of character. It skillfully conveys the spirit of the original literary works yet contributes its own distinctive qualities to the unfolding tale.

What to expect from Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4?

Episode 4 I Plunge to My Death will continue to follow the exploits of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, who are on a quest for Zeus's lightning bolt to prevent war among gods.

In this episode, they will try to seek shelter in St. Louis. The trio will meet face-to-face with what is referred to as the “mother monster,” which may imply an epic clash with a powerful mythical being. It is expected that this encounter will add more layers to the ongoing plotline, giving it some depth and intensity and revealing some of the struggles faced by young demigods during their journey.

Episode 4 promises to be another thrilling episode in the series, seamlessly combining elements of action, adventure, and mythology that have enthralled both book enthusiasts and newcomers. This installment will further develop the existing storyline, delve deeper into the dynamics between characters, and explore the enchanting universe of Percy Jackson.

