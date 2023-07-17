Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Plot, cast, and everything we know so far

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of author Rick Riordan's 2005 fantasy action series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is all set for its premiere on Disney+. While the official release date hasn't been released by the streaming platform yet, it is rumored that the series is scheduled to arrive sometime in early 2024.

The series chronicles the adventures and escapades of Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old kid who learns that he is a demigod and the son of the Greek God of the sea, Poseidon. Each novel written by Riordan is based on an amalgamation of many Greek heroes' exploits that take place in contemporary American states, and the first installment of the series focuses on the fulfillment of the first great prophecy.

While Percy Jackson and the Olympians story has had film adaptations in the past, fans had given negative reviews since the films failed to encapsulate many key details of the books and had even altered some of the storylines.

In addition, author Rick Riordan also spoke out about the same and was reportedly unhappy with the way the story was brought to life. Due to the considerable backlash, the film adaptations were canceled after just two installments.

With the new Disney+ series, fans are already hoping for a well-crafted retelling of the story, given the amazing teaser trailer and the exceptionally talented cast that the show features. What makes the upcoming series even more exciting is that Rick Riordan will be one of the show's directors, along with Jonathan E. Steinberg.

With Riordan overseeing his artistic vision come to life, the show will be a must-watch for fans of the book series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians promises to be a thrilling escapade for viewers

The teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as released by Disney+, has taken the world by storm for its accurate representation of characters and events from the book series. Instead of giving too much away, which is the case with most trailers and teasers nowadays, the teaser subtly hints at the deadly and thrilling journey that Percy Jackson, a half-blood, is about to embark on.

The 12-year-old officially becomes the "chosen one" to fulfill the first great prophecy. He is picked to go to the Oracle and lead the expedition to find Zeus' Master Bolt, which had previously been stolen. He hears this prophecy from the mummified oracle, which is composed of rhymed couplets and has no apparent meter.

Fans of the series know that this seemingly random riddle is at the center of the first series' premise. As such, it will surely make for an interesting and exciting adventure for the show's viewers.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' star cast

Aryan Simhadri, Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Rick Riordan (Image via IMDb)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians features an incredibly talented star cast with actor Walker Scobell in the lead. The actor already promises to deliver a phenomenal performance and provide justice to one of the most beloved literary characters in the fantasy-adventure genre. Viewers will be acquainted with Scobell from his roles in The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters.

Apart from Scobell, the series hosts numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles, including Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Threnody Tsai as Sarah, Jason Gray-Stanford as Maron, Jelin Milinkovic as Nereid, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, among others.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres in early 2024 on Disney+.