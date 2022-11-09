Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda? Actor set to play God Hermes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda is all set to join the promising cast list for the highly anticipated fantasy-action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In the series, he will be seen playing the role of the messenger of the gods, Hermes.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a 42-year-old critically acclaimed theater artist, composer, filmmaker, lyricist, and actor who stepped into the world of acting with his role as Pete in the 1996 movie Clayton's Friends.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled to make its debut on Disney Plus in 2024. The fantasy series has been gleaned from renowned American author Rick Riordan's highly celebrated five-novel series of the same name.

Ever since the official teaser for was released on September 11, 2022, the audience has been quite excited to see how Season 1 of the series will unfold. Now, the news of actor Lin-Manuel Miranda joining the cast has left fans even more excited.

Here, we take a look at Lin-Manuel Miranda and his filmography, ahead of the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney Plus.

Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda: The music composer behind fan-favorite Disney musicals like Moana and Encanto

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for his portrayal of the character Alexander Hamilton in the 2020 movie Hamilton. His other memorable film roles include Jack in the 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns and Vivo in the 2021 film Vivo.

Miranda has also been seen in a number of TV series, most notably as Ruben Marcado in Do No Harm, Lee Scoresby in His Dark Materials and Gizmoduck / Sheriff Marshall Cabrera in the animated DuckTales. His other TV series credits include The Sopranos, Sesame Street, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, BoJack Horseman, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.

The actor made his directorial debut with the highly acclaimed and beloved 2021 movie, Tick, Tick...Boom! starring Andrew Garfield. He has also served as the music composer for several notable movies, including Disney's Moana, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Encanto and a few others.

Over the years, Lin-Manuel Miranda has been a part of several notable plays, including In the Heights, Merrily We Roll Along, West Side Story, 21 Chump Street, Hamilton, Tick, Tick... Boom!, Les Misérables, Freestyle Love Supreme and a few others.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known documentary films, like The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Speech & Debate, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Summer of Soul, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and many more.

In brief, about Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg have served as the creators for the brand new Disney Plus series, with Pierre Gill as cinematographer.

Steinberg and Shotz have also served as the executive producers of the series, along with James Bobin, Rebecca Riordan, Rick Riordan, Bert Salke, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jet Wilkinson, Jeremy Bell and D. J. Goldberg.

Don't forget to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, arriving in 2024, on Disney Plus.

