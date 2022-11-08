"1 step away from James Corden as Poseidon": Hilarious Lin Manuel Miranda memes take over Twitter post Percy Jackson announcement

American actor and composer Lin Manuel Miranda has been cast as Hermes in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

On November 8, 2022, the official Percy Jackson series account took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement.

However, it seems like fans had a hard time digesting the news and reacted to it in the most hilarious manner. One person even tweeted that we were "1 step away from James Corden as Poseidon."

Lin Manuel Miranda will be joining the cast as of the 12 Olympians, which comprises Canadian wrestler Adam Copeland as Ares, the God of War, and Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, the God of Wine.

Twitter reactions on Lin Manuel Miranda's casting in the Percy Jackson series

After the news of Miranda being chosen to play Hermes, the messenger god, in the upcoming Disney+ series went viral, fans were left shocked. Needless to say, they reacted to the news with photos and gifs, quite a lot of which were hilarious.

Several fans said that the only way they could "forgive" the series makers was if they balanced out Lin Manuel Miranda by casting Logan Lerman as Poseidon. However, they were disappointed on that end as well. Lerman played the character of Percy Jackson in the Percy Jackson movies.

🐹 @EBOYMlNCHAN lin manuel miranda in the script reading meetings resisting the urge to rhyme his lines and making percy jackson and the olympians a musical lin manuel miranda in the script reading meetings resisting the urge to rhyme his lines and making percy jackson and the olympians a musical https://t.co/nOIiLs3yqX

HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @keyon Lin Manuel Miranda gave Disney those Moana hits and now they just letting him run around and pick roles like he in a candy shop Lin Manuel Miranda gave Disney those Moana hits and now they just letting him run around and pick roles like he in a candy shop

Megan's PR director @1Thatsallfolks @PercySeries @Lin_Manuel @DisneyPlus They were bound to have one miss out of all their good casting choices we should glad it's regarding the one barely anyone cares about @PercySeries @Lin_Manuel @DisneyPlus They were bound to have one miss out of all their good casting choices we should glad it's regarding the one barely anyone cares about https://t.co/gXCwdF9zcJ

cay @koralinadean okay but yall it could be worse. like imagine if it said “lin manuel miranda has been cast as poseidon” okay but yall it could be worse. like imagine if it said “lin manuel miranda has been cast as poseidon”

em 💛 yr spoilers @taIesofbasingse pjo fans thinking they’d be getting a logan lerman poseidon casting announcement when it’s a lin-manuel miranda hermes casting announcement instead pjo fans thinking they’d be getting a logan lerman poseidon casting announcement when it’s a lin-manuel miranda hermes casting announcement instead https://t.co/1xTjCUQuRD

🧶 weee @Iotusroses going back in time to stop lin manuel miranda from working with disney going back in time to stop lin manuel miranda from working with disney https://t.co/YsqGMBBra4

Lin Manuel Miranda's character, Hermes, is the messenger god who happens to be a trickster but watches out for thieves and travelers.

Although he is charismatic and boisterous, the series will also showcase him having a tense relationship with his half-blood son Luke (played by Charlie Bushnell). Hermes is always reluctant to help Percy Jackson and his friends.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on Rick Riordan’s fantasy book series of the same name. It tells the story of a modern teen demigod, Percy Jackson, who recently discovers his divine powers after Zeus, the sky god, blames him for taking his master lightning bolt. Percy, along with his friends Grover and Annabeth, must find the bolt and reinstate the order to Olympus.

Alongside Miranda, the series will also star Walker Scobell, Jason Gray-Stanford, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Glynn Turman in key roles.

Lin Manuel Miranda is the original star and creator of Broadway's In the Heights and Hamilton, which won a Tony award. Some of his other Broadway credits include Bring It On: The Musical, Freestyle Love Supreme, and West Side Story.

The 42-year-old star happens to be an Emmy, Grammy, Pulitzer, and Tony award-winning composer, director, actor, and producer.

Miranda began his acting career in 2007 by appearing in The Sopranos.

He went on to appear in several television series and films, including House, Modern Family, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Looking for Maria Sanchez and Do No Harm. He's also made appearances in Speech & Debate, Bartlett, Mary Poppins Returns, His Dark Materials, We the People, tick, tick... BOOM!, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Brooklyn 99, among others.

As per his IMDb profile, he will next be seen in The Little Mermaid, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and The Making Of.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled to release on Disney+ in 2024.

