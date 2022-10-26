What time will The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about the mystery adventure series

The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, the highly anticipated and brand new season of the beloved mystery-adventure series, is all set to premiere with the first two episodes on the popular streaming platform Disney+, this Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 3:01 AM ET.

The series has been adapted from renowned author Trenton Lee Stewart's highly celebrated books of the same name. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay have acted as the creators of the series, and Joseph Shirley and Theodore Shapiro have given music to this fascinating series.

James Bobin, Matt Manfredi, Phil Hay, Deepak Nayar, Todd Slavkin, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Darren Swimmer, and Jamie Tarses are the executive producers of The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2.

The series quickly became a fan-favorite after the launch of its season 1 on Disney+. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what the much-awaited second season of the series will bring to the table, especially since season 1 ended on such an engrossing note, with Dr. Garrison presenting a brand new plan to Dr. Curtain.

Learn all about season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society, ahead of its arrival this Wednesday on Disney+

What can be expected from The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2?

The first two episodes of the series' exhilarating season 2, will be released on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The airtime of the two episodes is 3:01 AM ET.

The first episode has been titled A Perilous Journey, while the second episode has been tilted A Bit of Light Chop. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay have served as the writers of episode 1, while Heather Jeng Bladt is the writer of the second episode of season 2.

The official synopsis for episode 1 of the series' season 2 titled A Perilous Journey, released by Disney+, reads:

"Mr Benedict tasks the orphans with a new mission that sends them out onto the wide blue ocean."

The official synopsis for the second episode of the series' season 2, titled A Bit of Light Chop, reads:

"After sneaking onto the ship, Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance look for the next clue."

By the looks of the official descriptions for the first two episodes of the second season, it is quite understandable that the Benedict Society will deep-dive into an exciting new mysterious adventure, with the gang all set to successfully complete the mission.

Season 2 will consist of a total of seven episodes. A list of all the episodes along with their release dates is given below:

Episode 1: October 26, 2022

Episode 2: October 26, 2022

Episode 3: November 2, 2022

Episode 4: November 9, 2022

Episode 5: November 16, 2022

Episode 6: November 23, 2022

Episode 7: November 30, 2022

Official trailer for season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society

The official trailer for the series' season 2 was dropped by Disney Plus on August 30, 2022. Take a look at the official trailer for The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 here:

By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the second season is bound to take viewers on an adventure-filled and quite thrilling mysterious rollercoaster ride.

Who are the cast members of the series' season 2?

The promising cast list for season 2 of the Disney+ series includes Tony Hale as Mr. Nicholas Benedict, Kristen Schaal as Number Two, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda, Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal, Seth B. Carr as George "Sticky" Washington, Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, and Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, among others.

Don't forget to watch season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society, premiering on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 3:01 AM ET, on Disney+.

