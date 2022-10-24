What time will Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi air on Disney + and how many episodes does the show have? Details explored

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, a brand-new installment in the much-celebrated Star Wars franchise, is all set to make its exclusive debut on the popular streaming service Disney +, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12 AM PT. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is a fascinating animated and anthology science fiction series that consists of a total of six short episodes.

Gleaned from the epic era of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the animated series will explore various Jedi characters. Renowned American screenwriter, director, and producer Dave Filoni has acted as the creator of the anthology series.

Carrie Beck and Athena Yvette Portillo have served as the executive producers for the Disney + animated series, along with creator Filoni, while Lucasfilm Animation has acted as the producer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Critically acclaimed music composer Kevin Kiner has given music to the series.

Ever since the official trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was launched by Star Wars, fans of the franchise have been buzzing with excitement to see how the animated anthology series will unfold. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, before it airs on Disney +.

Learn all about Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, ahead of its premiere on Disney +

What can be expected from Disney Plus' Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi?

The much-awaited animated anthology sci-fi series, will be released on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, exclusively on Disney + at 12 AM PT.

The series will consist of six episodes, with each episode lasting between 13 and 17 minutes. All six episodes will arrive on the same day on the streaming platform. The short official description of the animated series reads:

"Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny."

A list of all six episodes and their official titles, has been given below:

Episode 1: Life and Death

Episode 2: Justice

Episode 3: The Sith Lord

Episode 4: Practice Makes Perfect

Episode 5: Coda

Episode 6: Choices

The series' creator, Dave Filoni, has served as the writer for the first five episodes of the animated anthology series, while Élan Murray and Charles Murray have acted as the writers for the sixth episode titled, Choices.

Nathaniel Villanueva has served as the director of the first episode, while Charles Murray is the director of the sixth episode, which is the final episode of the series. Saul Ruiz has acted as the director of episodes 2, 3, 4 and 5.

How's the official trailer for the animated anthology series looking?

The official trailer for the animated series was dropped by Star Wars on September 10, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer below:

The riveting trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what is about to unfold in the upcoming series, which appears to depict different stages of Jedi Ahsoka Tano's and young Count Dooku's lives before he succumbs to the dark side of the Force.

Undoubtedly, the new animated series will take the audience on a dramatic Star Wars ride.

Who are the cast members of the animated series?

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi's promising lead cast list includes Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti, Corey Burton as Count Dooku, Micheál Richardson as a young Qui-Gon Jinn, Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious, TC Carson as Mace Windu, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Phil LaMarr as Bail Organa and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, debuting on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12 AM PT, on Disney +.

