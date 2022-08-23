What time will Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW air on Disney +? Plot and more explored 

Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW is a highly intriguing and much-awaited first Australian Disney Plus Original documentary series, which is all set to make its debut this Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3:01 am EST, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Disney+.

Michael Venables, the director of the popular cooking competition MasterChef Australia, has directed the upcoming Disney+ docu-series. Anne-Marie Sparkman has served as the executive producer of the series, while Becky Taylor has played the role of the producer.

The docu-series has been produced by Jam TV. It is expected to take the audience on an exhilarating and emotionally heavy ride into the triumphs, struggles, and dreams of the visionary AFLW league.

While talking about the brand new Australian docu-series, executive producer Anne-Marie Sparkman said in an interview:

"It is always magical and a true honour to be invited into the inner sanctum, but none of us could have dared hope for the rich rewards of this documentary series. Following four teams over an entire season, we know everyone will be captivated by our footballers’ dedication, bravery, humour and raw emotions."

Without further ado, let's dive in and find out all about Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW, ahead of its arrival on Disney+ this Wednesday.

Learn all about Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW before it airs on Disney +

The highly electrifying and riveting brand new sports documentary series, Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW, directed by Michael Venables, will be released on Wednesday, August 24, at 3:01 am EST, exclusively on Disney Plus.

The six-part documentary series will provide the audience with interesting and thrilling insights into the world of the brave-hearted pioneers whose capabilities regarding the highest level of Australian Rules football have been questioned and doubted. The series will chronicle how they made it happen despite all the odds.

What can be expected from the upcoming Australian docu-series?

The official synopsis for Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW, given by Disney Australia & New Zealand, reads:

"Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW embarks on a raw and emotional journey into the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW League."

The official synopsis of the docu-series makes it evident that the audience might be in for an emotionally driven, engaging journey.

The Managing Director and Senior Vice President of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, while talking about the brand new docu-series, said:

"Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW is the first of our nine Australian originals set to premiere this year and next. We’re thrilled to be bringing to Disney+ this world-first look at the AFLW and the powerhouse movement it has become for women in sport."

She further said:

"The documentary celebrates the journey of trailblazing women – some of the first to play Australian Rules Football professionally. The documentary showcases extraordinary women who are paving the way for future generations and chasing football glory in their own unique ways.”

How's the official trailer for Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW, looking?

The official trailer for the six-part docu-series was dropped by Disney Australia & New Zealand, on July 18, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer for Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW below:

The official trailer offers viewers some inspiring glimpses of what to expect in the brand new sports docu-series. It is safe to say that viewers are bound to be emotionally moved by the documentary.

The Executive General Manager Customer & Commercial, AFL, Kylie Rogers, said:

"Over the last six seasons of the NAB AFLW competition, our remarkable W players have captured the hearts and minds of footy fans all over the world with the pure joy and determination in which they approach their footy."

She further stated:

"The Disney+ team captures the essence of AFLW in Fearless – it’s a mixture of pure emotion, hard-hitting footy, and all the highs and lows that the world of football offers – and we get front-row seats to it all. We’re thrilled to have worked with the Disney+ team in bringing this documentary series to life."

Don't forget to watch Fearless: The Inside Story of The AFLW, premiering this Wednesday, August 24, 2022, on Disney +.

