When will Hocus Pocus 2 release? Trailer, plot and more about Sarah Jessica Parker’s Disney film

Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited and highly fascinating sequel to Hocus Pocus, the 1993 spellbinding classic fantasy horror-comedy movie, is all set to arrive on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney +. The sequel promises to bring back the ever enchanting trio of Sanderson sisters and create more chaos.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy, the original lead cast members of Hocus Pocus, are all set to reprise their roles in the brand new sequel. Apart from the legendary trio, Doug Jones will also be seen reprising his intriguing role in the movie.

Since Walt Disney Studios announced the news of the sequel, the upcoming fantasy film has already started to create a lot of buzz and excitement among viewers to see what mayhem the wicked yet charismatic sisters will bring this time.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out about Hocus Pocus 2 ahead of its release on Disney +.

Know all about Hocus Pocus 2 before it arrives on Disney +: Revisiting a much-loved tale

The highly riveting and alluring sequel to the 1993 epic Halloween fantasy comedy Hocus Pocus will be released on September 30, 2022, only on the popular streaming platform Disney +.

Jen D'Angelo has served as the writer for the upcoming horror-comedy fantasy sequel, while Step Up director Anne Fletcher has acted as the director for the movie. Adam Shankman, David Kirschner, Lynn Harris, and Steven Haft are the producers of the Disney + movie.

The Iron Lady cinematographer Elliot Davis is filming the upcoming sequel, and three-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning music composer John Debney has served as the music director in Hocus Pocus 2.

How's the trailer for the upcoming Disney + sequel looking?

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel was launched on June 28, 2022, by Walt Disney Studios. Take a closer look at the official teaser trailer here.

Since Walt Disney Studios dropped the official teaser trailer for the sequel, viewers, especially fans of the fantasy genre, are buzzing with thrill as it provides them with intriguing glimpses of what is about to come in 2022, right before the Halloween season.

By the looks of the trailer, viewers are undoubtedly in for a beautiful, hilarious, and absorbing fantasy rollercoaster ride with the magnificent trio of sisters returning to bring absolute havoc to Salem.

What can be expected from Hocus Pocus 2?

The official synopsis for Hocus Pocus 2, released by Walt Disney Studios along with the official teaser trailer for the sequel, writes:

"This Halloween Season, some legends never die....It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it seems like the movie will give the audience an extraordinarily thrilling and quite gripping experience.

Alongside Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Doug Jones, the upcoming Disney + sequel will also star Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Hocus Pocus 2, debuting on September 30, 2022, only on Disney +.

