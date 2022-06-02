What time will Hollywood Stargirl air on Disney +? Release date and more about Grace VanderWaal's film

Hollywood Stargirl is a moving sequel to the highly captivating 2020 movie Stargirl, starring America's Got Talent Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal. The teenage-romance drama sequel will arrive this June 3 (Friday), 2022.

The movie has reportedly taken inspiration from characters written by American writer Jerry Spinelli. He wrote the novel Stargirl, which inspired the franchise's first movie of the same name.

Julia Hart has served as the director of the sequel and the screenplay writer along with co-writer Jordan Horowitz. Singer and actress Grace VanderWaal will be seen reprising her lead role as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway.

The movie will chronicle the heartwarming story of Stargirl and Ana, her mother, who will set out to begin a new journey after relocating to Los Angeles.

Since the news of the romantic-drama movie has been dropped by Disney +, fans are pretty excited to witness what the sequel will bring to the table. Let's dive right in to find out all about Hollywood Stargirl before it arrives on Disney +.

What is the release date and time of Hollywood Stargirl on Disney +?

Grace VanderWaal's feel-good romantic-drama sequel movie Hollywood Stargirl will debut on June 3 (Friday), 2022, at 3:00 am. ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Disney +.

The official synopsis of the romantic-drama movie released by Walt Disney Studios, along with the official trailer, writes:

"Disney’s “Hollywood Stargirl” is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters."

It looks like the sequel will take the audience on an inspiring and romantic journey.

How's the trailer for the movie looking?

Take a closer look at the trailer for Hollywood Stargirl, launched on May 2, 2022, by Walt Disney Studios, here.

By the looks of it, it seems like the sequel is bound to take the audience on an emotional and musical ride, as they will witness Stargirl finding her true voice and making the most out of her enthralling experience in Los Angeles along with her new friends.

The lead character Stargirl will be seen diving deep into the new adventure that life has awarded her, trying out exciting things and falling in love. Quite evidently, the movie is all about chasing one's true dream and enjoying the journey along the way.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

The promising singer, songwriter, and actress Grace VanderWaal is set to reprise her lead role as Stargirl. The actress will also perform one of her original songs titled Figure It Out in the movie, which she specially wrote for the sequel.

Apart from VanderWaal, other notable actors on the ensemble cast list for the sequel are Uma Thurman as Roxanne Martel, Elijah Richardson as Evan, Judy Greer as Ana Caraway, Tyrel Jackson Williams as Terrell, Judd Hirsch as Mr. Mitchell, Al Madrigal as Iggy among others.

Don't forget to watch Hollywood Stargirl, which will arrive this June 3 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Disney +.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far