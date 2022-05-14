Sneakerella: Vibrant visuals and alluring music elevates the viewing experience

Sneakerella, a modern interpretation of the classic Cinderella story, is currently streaming on the popular streaming service Disney +. It premiered on the 13th of May (Friday), 2022.

The romantic comedy musical follows the inspiring story of a young boy named El, chasing his dream and falling in love along the way. Although it is a love story, it does not take its focus off El's hunger to achieve his goal.

David Light, George Gore II, Joseph Raso, Mindy Stern, and Tamara Chestna have served as the writers of this musical. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is the director of the romantic comedy movie.

Since its premiere, it has created a lot of positive buzz among its audience for being a unique take on a classic fairy-tale. It is also appreciated for its gorgeous and colorful visuals and enthralling music.

Let's find out how the stunning visuals and music have elevated the movie, Sneakerella to another level without further delay.

A major takeaway of Sneakerella

Colorfully arresting visuals

The movie has grabbed a lot of attention from viewers for being a modern and refreshingly unique take on the classic Cinderella. Among the other factors that positively enhance the viewing experience is the movie's stunning and quite captivating visuals. From the wall art to the portrayal of city life to the roads and the buildings, the film is bound to give the audience an enthralling visual experience.

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has captured and played with vibrant colors, which lifts the movie to a whole new level leaving the audience in awe.

Strikingly alluring music

Music composer Elvin Ross has done a phenomenal job in this brand new romantic comedy musical starring Chosen Jacobs as El and Lexi Underwood as Kira King.

It is safe to say that the complete soundtrack of the musical, Sneakerella has the potential to become the next fan favorite. The soundtrack is unique because its songs beautifully capture the situation and offer the listener fun energy to vibe with.

While some of the movie's songs are pretty electrifying, including the very first song, Kicks by Chosen Jacobs and cast members, some of the songs are pretty heartwarming and comforting, including In Your Shoes by Chosen Jacobs and Sneakerella cast members and A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes by Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, and the cast members.

Other songs such as Best Ever by Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, cast members, Work Up by Chosen Jacobs and cast members, and Perfect Fit by Lexi Underwood, Robyn Alomar, and the cast members are also quite amazing to listen to.

Hence, the music in the brand new Disney + romantic comedy musical also elevates the movie to another level.

Catch Sneakerella, which made its arrival this May 13, 2022, exclusively on Disney +.

