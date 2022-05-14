Sneakerella: A refreshingly modern take on a classic fairy-tale

Sneakerella, the highly awaited reimagination of the much-celebrated fairy tale Cinderella, debuted this May 13 (Friday), 2022, on the popular streaming platform Disney +. The romantic comedy musical has been gaining a lot of attention from viewers worldwide for its unique take on the classic tale.

Written by George Gore II, Joseph Raso, Mindy Stern, David Light, and Tamara Chestna, the movie follows a young sneaker designer named El and his inspiring journey to achieve his dreams.

At the very core of the musical is the blooming love story of El and Kira King, who happens to be one of the daughters of a sneaker tycoon and basketball legend Darius King.

The Disney + romantic comedy musical features notable stars like Chosen Jacobs, John Salley, Lexi Underwood, Yvonne Senat Jones, Juan Chioran, and others.

Let's jump right in and find out the most prominent highlights of the movie, Sneakerella.

Significant takeaways of Sneakerella

A refreshing reimagination of a much-cherished classic

Over the years, there have been numerous reimaginations and interpretations of the highly celebrated and beloved fairy-tale Cinderella. Some hit the mark, and some didn't. This time, Disney + is here to tell a classic story in a modern and refreshing way.

What makes this rom-com musical genuinely different from other interpretations is the element of role reversal. Here, Cinderella is represented by a kind and captivating young boy named El instead of a girl, whereas Prince Charming is depicted by a feisty young girl named Kira instead of a boy.

When it comes to the evil step-mothers and two step-sisters, the movie provides the audience with an overburdened step-father named Trey and two evil step-brothers, Stacy and Zelly, giving the movie a modern twist.

Introducing slight yet effective changes in the character arcs and storylines

The writers of the romantic musical comedy have introduced some slight yet significant changes in the lead character arcs of the musical. El has the zest to fulfill his dream even when obstacles appear in his way. He also makes mistakes. He lies about his identity under pressure, which gets him into further trouble.

What's even more interesting is that the movie has omitted the concept of a masked ball entirely. El, for a moment, lies about his work experience, but he never tries to hide his looks from Kira.

On the other hand, Kira projects a much more lively and authentic personality. She never backs down from being her lovely fierce self, trying to prove herself to her father. She also makes a mistake when she unknowingly influences El to lie about his identity and when the time comes, she accepts her mistake, making the character much more relatable.

At the very end of the movie, Sneakerella, the audience witnesses another unique element. The element of second chances. When El's step-father asks for forgiveness and a second chance, El grants him that, giving it a genuinely refreshing take.

Sneakerella is streaming on Disney + from the 13th of May (Friday), 2022. You don't want to miss it.

