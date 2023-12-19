What time will Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere on Disney+? Full release schedule explored

Author Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson will once again be seen on the big screen, with the release of the Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians later today. The latest take on the character will see Walker Scobell take up the role of the fictional demigod.

Given that the first Percy Jackson book came out way back in 2006, a range of young adults around the world have grown up reading about the adventures of the 21st century-take on the Greek Gods. Thus, the series is bound to interest fans who have continuously clamored to know everything they can about the upcoming premiere.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians set to air on December 20

With the holiday season almost upon us, fans of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series have a real treat on their hands. Starring a range of talented actors alongside Scobell, the series has been directed by multiple directors, including the likes of James Bobin, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

The host of stars featured in the series comprise Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, and Adam Copeland as Ares.

While a range of other names such as Lance Reddick, Timothy Omundson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda have also been added to the cast, there is no clarity on their roles yet. Of course, with only a few hours remaining until the premiere, fans do not have a long wait on their hands anymore.

Thanks to creator Rick Riordan, fans already have an exact idea about when the season 1 episodes are set to be released. This was announced via an Instagram post, which included the following schedule:

Episode 1 - I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher: December 20

Episode 2 - I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom: December 20

Episode 3 - We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium: December 27

Episode 4 - I Plunge to My Death: January 3

Episode 5 - A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers: January 10

Episode 6 - We Take a Zebra to Vegas: January 17

Episode 7 - We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of: January 24

Episode 8 - The Prophecy Comes True: January 31

What’s more, each new episode is said to be released on a weekly basis at 3 am ET, on Wednesday. Of course, in addition to Disney+, the show will also be available to be watched on Hulu. Starting from the two-episode premiere, fans will effectively have to wait for a week for every new episode.

Regardless, as there is a plethora of source material to delve into, there is no doubt that fans will already be looking to decode everything that can be expected to go down in the first season. This is in addition to the possibility of a season 2, which might as well depend upon the kind of reception the series ends up getting.