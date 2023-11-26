When will Wish come to Disney Plus? Expected release date and more

Disney fans all over the world can hardly contain their excitement as they eagerly await the arrival of Wish on Disney Plus. There's currently a lot of buzz and speculation about when it will be released, with reports suggesting it might make its debut sometime in early 2024.

As per Digital Spy, the title could become available on the streaming platform as soon as February 7, 2024. Fans are now anxiously waiting for an official confirmation about the same as they are eager to enjoy the magic of Wish on Disney+.

Is the Wish movie on Disney Plus?

The movie hasn't made it to the online streaming platform yet. It released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and viewers won't be able to stream it right away. Those excited to watch it on Disney Plus will have to wait until early 2024 to do so.

However, according to Decider, fans can rent or buy the film on different digital platforms including Vudu, Apple, YouTube, Amazon, Prime Video, and iTunes.

Is Wish a princess movie?

Wish is a Disney princess film that tells an enchanting story about Princess Asha and her faithful companion Valentino in the kingdom of Rosas. Although Asha may not have the official title of princess, her role as the king's apprentice and her possession of magical abilities make her a compelling protagonist in the princess tradition.

The narrative unfolds as Asha embarks on a daring adventure, driven by a noble quest to save her people. The film beautifully captures the essence of classic Disney storytelling, combining elements of magic, adventure, and the indomitable spirit of a heroine on a mission.

It takes viewers on a cinematic journey that is full of wonder, courage, and magic.

Who is the bad guy in the Disney movie?

King Magnifico as the antagonist (Image via Disney)

In Disney's animated movie, King Magnifico is the antagonist, which makes the classic Disney villain even more interesting. Chris Pine does an amazing job voicing King Magnifico, who rules over the Kingdom of Rosas with magic and a dark agenda.

Just like other famous Disney villains, King Magnifico uses his magic to get what he wants, enjoying the control he has over others. He even convinces himself that he's protecting his subjects from disappointment.

The clash between Asha's goodness and King Magnifico's evil plans makes Wish a really exciting and emotional movie.

When did the movie come out?

The movie was released in theaters on November 22 (Image via Disney)

The movie premiered at the famous El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on November 8, 2023. Right after its Hollywood debut, the movie released in theaters all over the United States on November 22.

Fans were also given the chance to get a preview of the magic before the movie officially released in theaters as certain cinemas offered early access screenings on November 18.

The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her."

While reports suggest that the film could release on Disney Plus by February 7, 2024, fans await an official confirmation about the same.