$500,000 salary for Indian actor making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone with 10-minute cameo has internet bedazzled

Netflix will soon release its upcoming highly anticipated spy action thriller film, titled Heart of Stone, on Friday, August 11. Its plot follows an international intelligence agent named Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot) and her quest to protect a mysterious but dangerous object.

According to Flickonclick, Indian actress Alia Bhatt, who stars in the film as Keya Dhawan, was reportedly paid USD $500k or INR 4.1 crores for just 10 minutes of screentime.

Apart from Bhatt and Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone stars Jamie Dornan as Parker, Sophie Okonedo as Nomad, Matthias Schweighöfer as "Jack of Hearts", Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang, Paul Ready as Max Bailey, and several others in key roles.

Who is Alia Bhatt? Meet the Heart of Stone actress who reportedly got paid $500k for her role

Born on March 15, 1993, to Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt and yesteryear actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt studied at Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School till 12th grade, but dropped out to pursue a career in acting.

Bhatt made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 film Sangharsh. Thirteen years later, she landed her first lead role in Bollywood director/producer Karan Johar's romantic comedy, Student of the Year (2012). The actress received instant popularity for this movie and went on to star in bigger and more star-studded projects thereafter.

Bhatt was awarded the Filmfare Critics Award for 'Best Actress' in 2014 for her performance in the road drama film, Highway. She has since received four Filmfare Awards in the 'Best Actress' category for her films Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She appeared in a minor role in 2022's epic action drama film RRR, and even starred opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva the same year. In a recent interview with Toronto Sun, the actress described her experience working in her upcoming Netflix film, which is also her big Hollywood debut:

"I have to say on day one, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, but acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange."

"But apart from that, day one… kind of awkwardness, I really really felt that it was the same. The process of a film set world over is exactly the same," the Gully Boy actress continued.

Alia Bhatt lives in the city of Mumbai along with her husband (whom she married in 2022) and her daughter, Raaha. Her most recent film titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on 28 July 2023.

Heart of Stone synopsis

According to Netflix Tudum, Heart of Stone's description reads as:

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart. The Heart is the world’s most powerful AI, able to keep track of anyone’s entire online history and then use that data to predict what they might do in the future."

It further continues:

"But it’s not just about predicting how many episodes of Queen Charlotte you might watch in one sitting, or what you’re about to make for dinner. The Heart can advise on responses to potential global threats and even deliver odds on the success in neutralizing them. That’s where the Charter comes in."

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.