5 family films to watch on Netflix this weekend

Netflix has become a go-to destination for family-friendly movies, offering a wide range of options that are sure to please audiences of all ages. From classic animated films to heartwarming live-action adventures, the streaming platform has something for everyone.

Whether it's a cozy movie night with kids or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Netflix's collection of family movies has got it covered. With new titles being added regularly and old favorites available to stream on-demand, there's never been a better time to curl up on the couch and enjoy a movie with your loved ones.

Here are five family-friendly films to watch on Netflix this weekend.

Yes Day, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Chupa and 2 other Netflix movies to watch with the family

1) Yes Day (2021)

Yes Day is a Netflix original movie based on the children's book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the film stars Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, and Jenna Ortega in lead roles.

The Netflix movie follows the Torres family as they embark on an adventure day where the parents are required to say yes to all their children's requests. Chaos ensues as the children take advantage of the opportunity to make all kinds of wild and wacky demands.

Yes Day is a fun and heartwarming watch that will be enjoyed by the whole family. While it celebrates the innocence and sweetness of childhood, the film also explores the joys and challenges of parenting and the importance of letting go and having fun with your family.

2) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

An adaptation of the children's story of the same name by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile tells the story of a singing crocodile with intense stage fear. The film revolves around the Primm family who find Lyle living in the attic of their new house in New York City. Their son Josh, who struggles from the move, befriends the crocodile and helps him overcome his stage fright.

Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the film stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Ego Nwodim, while pop star Shawn Mendes voices Lyle the Crocodile.

A silly yet entertaining watch, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is sure to delight the entire family with its catchy songs, amusing comedy, and heartwarming scenes.

3) Rescued by Ruby (2022)

Rescued by Ruby is based on the true story of a playful shelter dog named Ruby who has been adopted so many times but is returned to the shelter every time because of her hyperactiveness. When Ruby is adopted by Daniel O'Neil, a state trooper who dreams of joining the K-9 search and rescue team, they learn to trust and work with each other.

Directed by Katt Shea, the Netflix Original film stars Grant Gustin, Scott Wolf, and Kaylah Zander. Rescued by Ruby makes for a great watch, especially for dog lovers who are sure to be charmed by Ruby's antics and her exceptional bond with her trainer.

This movie is a great option for watching with the family, with its heartwarming storyline, feel-good moments, and portrayal of the touching relationship between a man and his dog.

4) Chupa (2023)

A recent Netflix Original release, Chupa is the story of a supposedly scary mythical creature called the chupacabra, which is being hunted by government authorities for its healing powers. The movie follows 13-year-old Alex who visits Mexico to meet his paternal grandfather and cousins following the death of his father.

While on his visit, Alex finds a chupacabra cub and names it Chupa. What follows is Alex and his family's attempts to protect the young cub as it faces the danger of being found by Richard Quinn, the scientist behind the hunting.

Directed by Jonás Cuarón, the movie stars Demián Bichir, Evan Whitten, Christian Slater, Ashley Ciarra, and Nicolas Verdugo. The film was appreciated for its portrayal of Mexican and Hispanic culture and people.

A delightful watch, Netflix's Chupa is sure to steal the hearts of adults and children alike.

5) The Magician's Elephant (2023)

The Magician's Elephant is a delightful Netflix Original animated film that is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages. Directed by Wendy Rogers, the film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo.

The movie revolves around a young orphan named Peter who is on a quest to find his long-lost sister. Along the way, he meets a fortune teller who asks Peter to find a magician with an elephant. The movie follows Peter's journey as he goes on a thrilling adventure where he has to complete three difficult tasks in order to find his sister.

Featuring Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Natasia Demetriou, Benedict Wong, Miranda Richardson, and Aasif Mandvi in voice roles, the heartwarming movie is the perfect choice for a weekend watch.

Netflix's collection of family movies offers a great way for families to come together and enjoy quality time with one another. These films not only provide entertainment but also offer opportunities for parents and children to bond over shared experiences and conversations sparked by the movies' themes and messages.

Poll : 0 votes